Kamala Harris Has the Worst Net Negative Rating of Any Vice President in NBC Poll’s History

American Greatness | June 26, 2023

While voters continue to have serious concerns about Joe Biden’s mental health, they are even less impressed with his vice president, according to the latest national NBC News poll.

Kamala Harris has a historically low approval rating of 32 percent in survey, compared with 49 percent who have a negative view of her. Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they had a “very negative” view of Harris. Her net negative rating of -17 is reportedly the worst for any vice president in the NBC poll’s history.

(***)