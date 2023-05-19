Portland wants to re-fund its police

American Thinker | May 18, 2023

Portland, OR was one of the leading voices in the “Defund the Police” movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Politicians gave into the demands of like-minded rioters and activists and began cutting the budget of the city’s Bureau of Police.

On its face, this should have been seen as a bad decision since the very people making the demands were rioting and damaging private and public property. So, at a time when a greater police presence was needed, city government cut back on police.

(***)