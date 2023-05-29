Children’s Hospital Gives ‘Health Hero’ Award To Dem Author Of Bill Promoting Child Sex Changes

Daily Caller | May 27, 2023

The Children’s Minnesota hospital system gave Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Leigh Finke an award Tuesday for her work in children’s health after she authored a bill designed to promote child sex changes.

Finke, who is transgender, was the chief author of HF146, Minnesota’s “trans refuge” legislation, which would prevent the enforcement of out-of-state laws that would remove a child from their parents for receiving transgender medical interventions, such as hormones or puberty blockers. Finke received the “Children’s Health Hero” award from the Minnesota hospital system for her work on the bill, according to a release from Children’s Minnesota.

“The law protects access to gender affirming care for Minnesotans and for those traveling to Minnesota from other states,” Children’s Minnesota said in a statement.

