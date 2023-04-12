Whole Foods Closes Its “Flagship” San Fran Store After Just A Year Due To Crime

Zero Hedge | April 11, 2023

It’s yet another story of a major company leaving a U.S. city: this time, it’s a Whole Foods in San Francisco that is closing after barely being open for a year. The location in question is a 64,000 “flagship” Whole Foods store that you just know the company wouldn’t be closing down unless things truly had run amok.

The Whole Foods Market at Eighth and Market streets is reportedly shutting down this week due to concerns about safety.

The company said: “We are closing our Trinity location only for the time being. If we feel we can ensure the safety of our team members in the store, we will evaluate a reopening of our Trinity location.”