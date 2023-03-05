Train Derailment by Malice?

Of late there has been a series of train derailments resulting in explosions and the release of hazardous materials. The most high profile event was East Palestine, Ohio on Feb. 4, 2023.

This has been led off with a predictive programming film called White Noise.

“White Noise” (2022) is a movie about a toxic train derailment. It was filmed months before the East Palestine disaster IN EAST PALESTINE, OHIO. Now ask yourself… could the timing be more uncanny? pic.twitter.com/2IPf5rmMLe — Virtue Emoji ™ (@VirtueEmoji) February 25, 2023

Adding insult to injury the toxic sludge retaining dam in East Palestine has collapsed releasing contaminated water.

Next up is Florida.



This weekend we see more rail cars just “inexplicably” derail at Springfield, Ohio even as the train is travelling at quite normal speeds.

????#BREAKING: Hazmats crews are heading massive train derailment site with residence told to shelter in place ????#Springfield | #Ohio Currently A larger emergency response along with hazmat crews are underway to a massive train derailment in Springfield, Ohio where approximately… https://t.co/reKZVZdr6Q pic.twitter.com/Wupxv1oDo9 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 5, 2023

The US has 1700+ derailments every year. However the vast majority of those derailments happen at the rail yard and don’t result in crashes. When the wheels of a train touches ground, its a derailment. The latest off yard incidents involve toxic chemicals. This is not typical or at all normal.

The stage for this was set by systemic market incentives that lead to these results.

— Monopolized infrastructure within a system that has minimal accountability and zero reason to provide quality. This ultimately allows for the ability to pursue profit with minimal expenses. This is known in economics as negative externality. This occurs when an activity or producing a good causes a harmful effect or social cost to a third party.

— A judicial system that fails to adequately protect the property rights of all individuals, which leads to little risk of real restitution following the harmful actions of those with power or influence.

This is well illustrated by the following clip.

We submit that a more sinister intent overlays these developments. A convenient secondary effect for the New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate would be to facilitate a plunge in property value to a massive discount as a result of environmental issues.

Additional motive? Think Agenda 21 rewilding of farm lands. Also these disasters can be used as social change agents to move people who normally have no desire to move.