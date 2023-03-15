News Ticker

SVB Financial confirms that Goldman was buyer of underwater securities last week

March 15, 2023

Seeking Alpha | March 14, 2023

SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) confirmed that Silicon Valley Bank sold a portfolio of securities with a book value of $23.97 billion to Goldman Sachs (GS) last week before the bank was shut down by the FDIC.

