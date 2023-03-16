REVEALED: Woke Silicon Valley Bank donated over $73 MILLION to Black Lives Matter-related social justice groups before it collapsed

Daily Mail | March 15, 2023

Woke Silicon Valley Bank donated over $73 million to Black Lives Matter-related social justice groups in the years before it collapsed, while failed Signature Bank gave $850,000, it has been revealed.

A database by the conservative Claremont Institute shows that SVB donated around $73,450,000 to the movement and other social justice causes as it worked to increase its Environmental, Social and Governance rating.

Meanwhile, New York-based Signature Bank donated a total of $850,000 over several years before it failed on Sunday.

It is unclear how the donations given by the banks were spent – but the Claremont Institute claimed Global Network, a BLM private organization, uses its money to fund Black Lives Matter demonstrations and contributed to the organization’s political action committee focused on electing progressive leaders.

The revelation comes as the banks are derided for being too woke and not focused enough on the red flags at their companies.

