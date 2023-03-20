Oxfam ‘Inclusivity’ Guide Tells Staff to Avoid Using ‘Offensive’ Words Like ‘Mother’, ‘People’ and ‘Headquarters’

Summit News | March 17, 2023
Oxfam has released an “inclusive language” guide which apologizes for using the English language before going on to deem a number of words ‘offensive’, such as “headquarters,” “local,” “people,” “mother” and “feminine hygiene.”
Yes, really.
The poverty and hunger charity was slammed for caving to absurd levels of political correctness after issuing the bizarre 92-page guidance to staff members.
“We recognise that this guide has its origin in English, the language of a colonising nation. We acknowledge the Anglo-supremacy of the sector as part of its coloniality,” states the introduction.
“This guide aims to support people who have to work and communicate in the English language as part of this colonial legacy. However, we recognise that the dominance of English is one of the key issues that must be addressed in order to decolonise our ways of working and shift power.”
The barbarians are at the gate.
Diversity and Inclusion as well as CRT are divisive tools. The elite cabal could care less about the fake causes they manufacture. It does not matter what your skin colour, sex or sexuality might be. If you go against the globalist cabal narrative you will be ostracized.