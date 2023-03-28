Jim Jordan Demands Docs After IRS “Attempt To Intimidate” Journalist Matt Taibbi During Govt Weaponization Hearing

Zero Hedge | March 27, 2023

It has been eleven years since Lois Lerner presided over (and then apologized for) the IRS targeting of conservatives during the 2012 election.

But her “inappropriate… error of judgment” may just have been turned up to ’11’ as during the day when independent journalist Matt Taibbi was in Washington DC delivering testimony to the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on March 9, an IRS agent visited his home in New Jersey, leaving a note demanding he contact the agency within four days.

(***)