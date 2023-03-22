‘He Betrayed Us’: Why Trump’s Call To Protest Is Flopping

MSN | March 21, 2023
Donald Trump’s calls for supporters to protest his possible indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg led officials to tighten security in New York and Washington and raised fears of potential violence. But Trump’s exhortations were largely met with reluctance from both prominent supporters and the far-right online acolytes who responded to his rallying cry on Jan. 6, 2021.
A demonstration on Monday organized by the New York Young Republican Club outside the Manhattan court where Trump would be arraigned if indicted drew barely 50 people. Only a handful of supporters showed up outside his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, according to local reports.
Distrustful that protests might be “traps” set by federal law enforcement and without a fixed date or event to rally around, the vast majority of pro-Trump online groups seemed to waver between apathy and confusion, showing very little appetite for organized action. “He’s not infallible and protest is very vague,” one person wrote in a popular MAGA Telegram group. “And what exactly does “Protest, Protest!!!” mean?” another person asked in a different group. “I’m not trying to be a jerk but you’d think he could give slightly more explicit instructions if he really wanted the tens of millions of people who support him to do something effective.”
Too many still assume there’s a “good guy” and a “bad guy”. Our owners at The Central Bank clan, (CBC) decide whom plays which role from one need to the next. Any truly “good guys” are either bought off or shoot themselves in the head three times, jump off of a 20 story building or are shot by a CIA/MOSSAD asset, to later have it dubbed a “suicide”.Seriously, even with this befuddled/timid culture do you think “we the people” (s)elected these (mostly blood-members of the CBC), morons, sexual deviants and dual citizens, all purely inept/corrupted?
Hell, our owners are so well versed at this nation killing, “Winter Watch” is probably funded by a blood-member of the CBC; Schiff? Soros?
CBC-owned social media pisses on our constitutional rights with immunity while their (s)elected officials snicker, turn and ignore us.
They have evidence the CIA/MOSSAD murdered Kennedy – Yet they’re still active.
The FBI has always been rife with political whores – Yet they too still operate.
Chertoff’s DHS OPENLY pisses on their charter and busses tens of thousands of illegal/unvetter/unvaccinated criminals into this Marxist hole – Yet they still operate.
Rep. McKinney revealed most in D.C. are ordered (by AIPAC et al) to sign fealty agreements to a foreign power – Yet they still require those fealty aggreements. Very soon we’ll be 110% controlled via CBDC whether we like it or not…Mark of the beast, anyone? Soon, they’ll ban the Christian Bible as “antiSemite” and begin enforcing those nasty Noahide Laws. This is going to be the Wall Street/Jacob Schiff “Russian Revolution” for this century.
John 8:44
You are from your father the Devil, and you wish to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer when he began, and he did not stand fast in the truth, because truth is not in him. When he speaks the lie, he speaks according to his own disposition, because he is a liar and the father of the lie.
Rev 2:9
‘I know your tribulation and poverty—but you are rich — and the blasphemy by those who call themselves Jews and really are not, but they are a synagogue of Satan.
Rev 3: 9 Look! I will make those from the synagogue of Satan who say they are Jews yet are not, but are lying—look! I will make them come and bow before your feet and make them know that I have loved you.