CDC warns cases of dangerous fungus rising quickly in U.S.

CBS News |March 21, 2023

The Centers for Disease Control is sounding an alarm about the rise of cases of the drug-resistant fungus Candida auris in healthcare facilities across the country.

Cases of the fungus first appeared in the United States in 2016 but have begun to accelerate in recent years, doubling in 2021, according to CDC data published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Experts say the fungus is not a threat to healthy people who can carry the yeast on their skin and not even realize it. The yeast can spread by skin to skin and skin to surface contact in hospitals and nursing homes, threatening the very ill.

“It’s the person with advanced age, someone in a nursing home, someone with advanced diabetes or cancer or undergoing chemotherapy treatments, somethings weak in their immune system. That person may notice a variety of infections,” said Dr. Michael Mansour, an infectious disease specialist focusing on fungal pathogens at Massachusetts General Hospital.

