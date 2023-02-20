To Learn What’s Causing All These Train Derailments, Pete Buttigieg Binge Watches Every Episode Of Thomas The Tank Engine

Babylon Bee | Feb. 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pete Buttigieg, the Transportation Secretary under President Biden, has reportedly been binge-watching the children’s show Thomas the Tank Engine in an effort to understand the recent wave of train derailments that have been plaguing the United States.

Sources close to Buttigieg say that the Secretary has been glued to his TV, watching episode after episode of the popular children’s show. Determined to unlock their secrets, Buttigieg has been taking copious notes as he studies the behavior of the show’s colorful cast of anthropomorphic trains.

“He’s really into it. Like REALLY into it,” said one anonymous source. “He makes loud train noises just like they do on the show. He’s even started wearing a conductor’s hat around the office. It’s a bit strange, but if it helps him understand what’s going on with these derailments, then more power to him.”

