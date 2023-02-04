Bill Gates says he was surprised at being targeted by COVID-19 conspiracy theorists and ‘people were looking for a boogeyman’

Business Insider | Feb. 3, 2023

Bill Gates said he was surprised by some COVID-19 conspiracy theories about him and thinks people were “looking for a boogeyman.”

“During the pandemic, there were tens of millions of messages that I intentionally caused it, or I’m tracking people. It’s true I’m involved with vaccines, but I’m involved with vaccines to save lives,” he told journalist Amol Rajan during an interview the BBC published on Thursday.

“I guess people are looking for the ‘boogeyman’ behind the curtain, the over-simplistic explanation. Malevolence is a lot easier to understand than biology,” he said.

