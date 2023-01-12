The Transhumanist Freakshow Art of Patricia Piccinini

‘They never will love where they ought to love, who do not hate where they ought to hate.’ – Edmund Burke
Modern art galleries around the word proudly display the bizarre and perverse multi-medium works of Patricia Piccinini. Notably, John Podesta promotes her pieces and went so far as to help the Australian artist launch a show in 2005. She is also said to be the favorite artist of John’s brother, Tony Podesta. The two are major players in pushing the Overton Window within the art world.
The city of Canberra in 2013 commissioned Piccinini to design a Skywhale for its centenary year. She produced a hideous “hot air balloon in the shape of a tortoise-like animal featuring huge dangling udders made from four hectares of nylon.” The balloon cost city taxpayers $300,000. Obscene in every way.
In art, there is deliberate intention in everything. True art does certainly allow for imagination and fantasy. But for something to be classified as art, it should be appreciated primarily for its beauty or emotional power.
In a 2014 interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Piccinini gave hints about her intent with her anti-nature, Luciferian, inverted artwork: “It’s about evolution, nature – how nature is such a wonderful thing, we’re just here to witness it, it’s not here for us – genetic engineering, changing the body.”
Does this make any sense? Not to me.
Piccinini’s “art” illustrates an obsession with demons, children and genetically modified human-animal hybrids. It reeks of demonic pedophilia, showing monsters cuddling up children who just calmly accept it. The “artist” also appears to have an obsession with “rear ends” and scrotums.
Researchers interested in digging deeper may want to have a closer look at the galleries that promote her work: Roslyn Oxley Gallery, Bendigo Art Gallery, Monash University Museum of Art, Museum of Contemporary Art Sydney, Queensland Art Gallery and the Gallery of Modern Art.
As the saying goes, pictures speak louder than words. Here’s a sampling of her work.
My grandparents were big on Rococo style, so I grew up around it and appreciate its elegant whimsy. I see hints of the Rococo Movement mixed with modern interior and architectural design today, but I don’t know of any artists currently painting in that style.
This post brought to mind an article I finished yesterday on “The Perestroika Deception”. A few quotes: “Remembering this is a long-range plan, the flames of civil disturbance have been deliberately planted in the West with the pelting of society with vice, most significantly pornography, violence and murder. The youth have been especially targeted for corruption.
In Fyador Dostoevsky’s book ‘Demons’, the method to produce revolutionaries is described by the nihilist Verkhovesnky, in plot to overthrow the government and impose socialism via violent insurrection: “One or two generations of vice are absolutely essential now. Monstrous, disgusting vice which turns man into an abject, cowardly, cruel and selfish wretch – that’s what we want.” (60)
Hence Willi Munzenberg summed up the morally subversive (predominantly Jewish) Frankfurt School’s long-term operation – “We will make the West so corrupt that it stinks.” (61)
The “art” museums are a disgrace where ever you find them. Went to the Hirshhorn in DC in June- among the amazing exhibits: “5cm disk hanging 2 inches above the ground”, 5 pictures dedicated to various dictators that look like 5 blank black rectangles, and a giant 8 foot sculpture of what literally looks like an old, fat, completely nude aleister crowley sitting in a corner having a mental breakdown. How enlightened I felt after I left… The culture they’re pushing upon everyone is really just on its face completely asinine, for those who have brains capable of deductive logic it becomes amusing at first, which is what they’re counting on IMO. Make the cultural programming so ridiculous that a large majority of those who recognize it as such simply laugh it off and go back to whatever (((things))) they were caring about before. The larger mass of pajama people will accept it out of hand immediately, obviously. Then the recalcitrant curmudgeons like me that call things like I see them can be labeled racist conspiracy theorists, for having my own negative opinion about this “art”. How tolerant and uplifting this brave new world is!
This “art” reminds me of the human-animal chimera (a hybrid is a crossing of two sub-species or at least closely related species and is a natural phenomenon) Dren from the 2009 movie Splice. If you want to get a glimpse of transhumanism and are willing to stomach (attempted) kiddie snuff, emotional child abuse, (sort of) incest and rape, then it might be worth two hours of your life you won’t get back, otherwise do yourself a favor and don’t watch it. Another one that comes to mind is the 2016 movie Morgan featuring an artificially created humanoid that they’re thinking of putting down when she grows out of control.