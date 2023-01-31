Newsweek (MSM): It’s Time for the Scientific Community to Admit We Were Wrong About COVID and It Cost Lives

Newsweek | Jan. 30, 2023
As a medical student and researcher, I staunchly supported the efforts of the public health authorities when it came to COVID-19. I believed that the authorities responded to the largest public health crisis of our lives with compassion, diligence, and scientific expertise. I was with them when they called for lockdowns, vaccines, and boosters.
I was wrong. We in the scientific community were wrong. And it cost lives.
I can see now that the scientific community from the CDC to the WHO to the FDA and their representatives, repeatedly overstated the evidence and misled the public about its own views and policies, including on natural vs. artificial immunity, school closures and disease transmission, aerosol spread, mask mandates, and vaccine effectiveness and safety, especially among the young. All of these were scientific mistakes at the time, not in hindsight. Amazingly, some of these obfuscations continue to the present day.
Hi,
Looks like Finally Some People Are Waking Up About How The Science and Protocols of Covid-19 we’re wrong
Here’s an article even Bill Gates Admitted Recently Covid-19 Vaccines Are Useless.
https://realfreedomtalk.com/bill-gates-covid-vaccine-not-infection-blocking-has-short-duration-recipients-lose-protection/
Thanks,
Jimmy Jukebox