Laid-Off Silicon Valley Workers Panic Sell Start-Up Shares As Valuations Crash

Zero Hedge | Jan. 1, 2023

Silicon Valley tech companies have benefited from over a decade of low-interest rates and easy money. But since the Federal Reserve turned off the liquidity taps to combat inflation — at least for now — tech firms have been forced into aggressive cost-cutting measures, such as reducing headcount.

This brings us to the workers who were fired this year. Financial Times reported, “employees of embattled tech groups are flooding secondary markets — where stakeholders in a private company sell shares to third parties.” And as they unload shares on the private market, the valuations of these startups are collapsing.

The latest data from Crunchbase shows more than 91,000 workers in the U.S. tech sector have been laid off this year.

