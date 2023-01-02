Idaho quadruple ‘killer’s’ criminology professor reveals he was ‘a brilliant student’ and one of smartest she’s ever had and says she’s ‘shocked as sh*t’ he’s been arrested for murders

Daily Mail | Jan. 1, 2023

A former university professor of accused quadruple murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger has told DailyMail.com he was among the smartest students she’s ever had.

In an exclusive interview, DeSales University Professor Michelle Bolger said she’s in absolute shock after hearing what her former student has been accused of.

‘He’s a brilliant student,’ she told DailyMail.com exclusively from her house in in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

‘I’m shocked as s**t at what he’s been accused of. I don’t believe it, but I get it,’ she said.

(***)