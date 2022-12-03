The 3 Stooges of the future- ‘Ye’ and Alex Jones

John Kaminsky | Dec. 2, 2022

Americans forced to listen to three fools not making sense, scrambling all the issues

Perhaps they thought that since our mainstream politicians had become so farcical, corrupt and irrelevant, the public wouldn’t notice if they were replaced by lame entertainers spouting senseless mind control gibberish to see if people could tell the difference. They were right. They couldn’t.

It was a familiar formula.

Cartoon buffoons drooled religious recipes that revealed no clue to the underlying inescapable political reality that assails us all these days, which is that Jews control every aspect of our lives including religion, finance, education, media, medicine, entertainment, all calculated to direct us away from understanding both our condition and predicament and reduce us to obedient slaves, if we are allowed to live at all.

You’ve seen this trick before.

Conflating good old time religion with political propaganda is a combo that has always worked. Alex Jones, Kanye West and Nick Fuentes managed to bedazzle the spin universe with a disjoint collection of the well worn memes of fundamentalist Christianity and leave everyone with the sense that these three refugees from a dysfunctional high school that has lost its accreditation sounded exactly like the people running the world — incomprehensible and inexplicable.

Much ado about nothing, devoid of not only solutions but even of serious questions.

(***)