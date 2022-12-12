Oxytocin + Propaganda: Promotes Acceptance of Refugees, Stimulates Appetite For Financial Risk

‘Given the right circumstances, oxytocin may help promote the acceptance and integration of migrants into Western cultures.’

Among the 2017 onslaught of news related to Charlottesville and the removal of monuments were lesser-noticed but interesting articles about a study (good link) involving oxytocin and its ability to “reduce the effects of xenophobia by facilitating pro-social behavior toward refugees.”

In other words, a study published by the National Academy of Scientists (PNAS) suggested that increased oxytocin levels can potentially turn border-loving nationalists into generous, migrant-hugging globalists.

Oxytocin (not to be confused with OxyContin/oxycodone) has been dubbed the “love and trust hormone.” This hormone is produced by the brain and plays a role in stimulating social bonding, mating, sexual reproduction and maternal instincts. Since its identification in 1952, scientists have been studying oxytocin’s usefulness as a tool to manipulate social behavior.

The 2017 study, a collaborative effort between U.S. and German universities, involved 183 white students, who were given 50 euros that they could either donate to needy refugees or to needy locals for food or entertainment. Predictably, the majority of students said they would donate the funds to locals.

Then a non-placebo group was given an inhaled dose of oxytocin and asked the same questions. Generosity to outsiders did not increase among those students who were identified as having negative views toward refugees at the outset. The researchers then subjected this same drugged group to peer pressure to donate their funds, and they did — 74% more.

Not noted but significant: The chart above shows the placebo (not-drugged) group that exhibited anti-refugee sentiment at the outset became even LESS generous when subjected to peer pressure.

The study concluded that the “combined enhancement of oxytocin and peer influence” was able to diminish “selfish motives.”

Researcher Rene Hurlemann, a professor at University of Bonn department of psychiatry, stated: “Given the right circumstances, oxytocin may help promote the acceptance and integration of migrants into western cultures.”

The “scientists” are the sole arbiters of the meaning of the word “selfish” and, moreover, the experts on acceptable morality — particularly when it is only applied to white males. This implies that they’re inherently evil.

Oxytocin, the “accept it all” and “get looted” drug.

A similar study published by PNAS — one that at least acknowledges the positive aspects of ethnocentrism — concluded that self-administered oxytocin “creates intergroup bias because oxytocin motivates in-group favoritism and, to a lesser extent, out-group derogation. These findings call into question the view of oxytocin as an indiscriminate ‘love drug’ or ‘cuddle chemical’ and suggest that oxytocin has a role in the emergence of intergroup conflict and violence.” However, it appears this study did not employ peer pressure to influence drugged subjects’ decision making.

A third and final notable study on oxytocin applies to “neuroeconomics.”

A hormone called oxytocin also may increase trust in financial exchanges. In the trust game, an investor decides how much money to give to an investment banker. Investors who took a sniff of oxytocin, which is involved in lactation and birth, invested more money than did other investors. However, oxytocin did not affect investor decisions when a random mechanism, rather than a person, determined their return. Imaging research suggests that oxytocin reduces people’s fear of betrayal. After learning that their trust had been violated in repeated games, investors decreased their investments, and their brains showed increased activity in regions involved in fear (amygdala and midbrain) and arousal (insula and postcentral gyrus). However, those who sniffed the oxytocin spray did not change their investments and did not show brain activity changes.

This confirms the findings of the first study, which showed that administration of oxytocin — especially when coupled with human persuasion — generated greater levels of “altruistic generosity” and high levels of risk tolerance in financial decisions. In other words, people under the influence of oxytocin are easier targets to loot.

So all in all, oxytocin sounds like a promising opiate for the masses to suppress nationalism and promote globo-homo agendas, provided that all of the institutions from which we derive information are on board with the program. (No, I’m not wearing a tinfoil hat.)

For decades, the government and pharma industry has been researching new and better psychotropic drugs to evoke euphoria and passivity among the sheeple; from over-prescribing anti-depressants to legalizing marijuana and polluting our water with fluoride and other chemicals. In recent years, the FDA approved large-scale research studies using the recreational street drug ecstasy (MDMA) as a treatment for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

We don’t even know what’s being spraying in the air, which makes the administration of oxytocin as an inhalant particularly disturbing. Indeed, is the use of these chemicals already influencing targeted people to fold their tents?

By the way, in case you haven’t heard the word — and apparently Mitch McConnell hasn’t — chemtrails are no longer just some conspiracy theory – see final video.

