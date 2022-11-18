Twitter On Lock Out After Mass Resignation Exodus; Operations At Risk

Zero Hedge | Nov. 17, 2022
Hundreds of Twitter’s remaining employees have reportedly resigned ahead of Elon Musk’s “extremely hardcore” cultural reset of the company. After Musk gave an ultimatum to his employees to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave, many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to Bloomberg sources, as well as internal Slack messages seen by The Verge and employee tweets.
On Thursday afternoon, so many employees decided to take severance that it created a cloud of confusion over which people should still have access to company property. According to a memo seen by Bloomberg and reports from Platformer’s Zoe Schiffer, Twitter closed its offices until Monday; urging employees to “please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.”
For Gods sake, please don’t let these twitter idiots go to MINDS. Let them go to GAB instead.
These employee fools have been too used to Government sponsored easy life and have grown fat and lazy on the money pump to twitter. Welcome to the real world guys where you are going to have to work for your living!
Elon please fire all those who give you any trouble on the new culture and hire from the shat upon veterans in the MAGA crowd who will properly work 12 hour days, no problem, to make sure Twitter negotiates the “hockey stick” recovery and become a real public square for open debate and comments.
Enough of this Neocommunist Neocon Nonsense – tell all dissenters to bugger off!