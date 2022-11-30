Disney CEO Says Company Will “Double Down” On Current Direction Of Animated Kids Films

The Free Press | Nov. 29, 2022

Newly appointed Disney CEO, Bob Iger, pledged to double down on LGBT “storytelling” in the company’s animated kids’ movies during a Monday town hall with employees, according to The New York Times.

Iger served as CEO for 15 years before retiring in late 2020; he was brought back in about a year later after his successor, Bob Chapek, was fired, according to the NYT.

Tumbling stock prices marked Chapek’s tenure as CEO, as did public outrage over the company’s political engagement in Florida and its alleged efforts to inject sexual content into children’s shows, particularly through gay and transgender characters.

An employee at the town hall asked Iger about the company’s commitment to LGBT storytelling in the future, and he responded affirmatively.

“One of the core values of our storytelling is inclusion and acceptance and tolerance, and we can’t lose that,” Iger said, according to the NYT. “We’re not going to make everyone happy all the time, and we’re not going to try to … We’re certainly not going to lessen our core values in order to make everyone happy all the time.”

