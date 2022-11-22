Beyond Meat, other plant-based brands struggle due to ‘woke’ image, steep prices: analysts

New York Post | Sept. 26, 2022

Alternative protein brands such as Beyond Meat are in the midst of a sales slump – and some analysts say a “woke” image with consumers in addition to high prices is to blame.

Sales of refrigerated meat alternatives available in stores plummeted 10.5% by volume for the 52-weeks ending on Sept. 4, according to research conducted by Information Resources Inc. and cited by Bloomberg.

Deloitte Consulting said the sales decline signaled the market for alternative meat products is already oversaturated. Analysts at the firm suggested a view among consumers that the plant-based meat brands are too “woke” could be part of the problem.

The issue surfaced last month at restaurant chain Cracker Barrel, which irked culture warriors on social media and drew accusations of going “woke” after it announced that Impossible Sausage is available on its menu.

(***)