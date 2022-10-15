Color revolutions center around large mass demonstrations.

The first phase is the confrontation. It takes place relatively peacefully. The authorities are simply concerned about the huge number of people in the city center. Such a mass of people need to eat, sleep and go to the toilet. There are not enough toilets for all the protesters, and the protest area acquires the smell of human feces and urine.

To establish minimum order, the authorities send ordinary, lightly armed police to the scene. But the presence of law enforcement officials is also used to amplify protest sentiments among the crowd. Suddenly, there is a call for the construction of barricades and the seizure of government buildings.

The second phase of the confrontation is more active and involves slugging it out with the authorities. By this time, the authorities are simply obliged to respond to what is happening. The city center is paralyzed by barricades, buildings are seized and there is the obligatory window smashing and looting.

This, in turn, requires the authorities to employ special forces, or riot police. But what can the riot police do when there are several hundred thousand protesters? Within two or three days, riot police are falling down from exhaustion and lack of sleep.

In parallel with the confrontation, another phase is underway: exhortation. At this time, representatives of the “peace-loving world community” begin to actively communicate with the president of the country.

A qualitative replacement of the protesters takes place: tough, severe, older men familiar with the tactics of street fighting. These are usually not locals, but come in from outside. Every effort is made to provoke riot police to violent retaliatory actions. But the riot police are not easily provoked.

Next, mysterious snipers appear on the scene. The first mentions of mysterious snipers appeared in 1991 in the confrontation in Vilnius, Lithuania, at the TV tower. The snipers shot peaceful demonstrators. Vilnius authorities filed charges against the Soviet Army and the CPSU. Several people from the military and party workers were sentenced to long prison terms. The collapse of the Soviet Union began with this sniper fire in Vilnius. And the new authorities in Vilnius have long been silent about the fact that the demonstrators were killed with the latest Mauser rifles, which were not in service with the army and special services.

In 2010, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, mysterious snipers shot 80 people from city roofs. No sniper was found or captured. The acting president was overthrown as a bloody tyrant.

The bloodshed and civil war in Syria began with sniper shots in the city of Ham. Sixty-seven peaceful demonstrators were killed by unknown snipers.

In Yemen 2011 — during a peaceful demonstration — 17 demonstrators were killed by sniper fire. The dead were attributed to the government’s own secret services, and a coup brought down the government.

In Tunisia in 2011, 24 protestors were killed by sniper fire. In the course of further unrest, the president and the government fled.

In 2013, events in Libya began with shootings during a peaceful demonstration in Benghazi. Large number of injuries were reported in the stomach and groin. Snipers attributed to the guardsmen of Gaddafi. The uprising erupted and Gaddafi was overthrown.

In 2013, Cairo snipers shot pro-Morsi supporters. 140 people were killed and more than a thousand injured. The casualties received shots to the head.

Video of snipers in action in Cairo.

Mysterious snipers appear on the streets of Kiev in 2014. Special forces are shot in the left eye. Subsequent hysteria in the media follows with calls to bring the regime to justice.

The term “bloody regime” is heard with all these events..

Par for the course, the Kiev snipers remain unknown. The issue of the nationality of snipers remains unsolved. The actions are blamed on the targeted regime, but we are calling them false flags.