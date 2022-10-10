List of Those who f—ked with Biden

Thinker | October 9, 2022

My late uncle once told me that there are four kinds of people in the world.

The gifted who are aware of their gifts, the gifted who are unaware of their gifts, the imbeciles who know of their imbecility, and finally the imbeciles who are unaware of their imbecility.

“Beware of the fourth kind, always,” he warned me as he concluded.

Joe Biden is a perfect illustration of this fourth kind.

Not only is Biden a dolt who is unaware of his obvious shortcomings, he is also delusional enough to attribute his achievements, which are a consequence of his good fortune, to his nonexistent talent.

