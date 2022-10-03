Demoralize, Destabilize Until a Crisis Finally Arrives (Updated)

“When you’re born, you get a ticket to the freak show. When you’re born in America, you get a front row seat.” — Comedian George Carlin (1937-2008)
It has been said that it takes about 50 years to demoralize a strong, powerful country. For the U.S., that’s three generations, starting with the Kennedy assassination in 1963. It takes five to 10 years to destabilize a country, and I would mark the 2008 financial blowup and administration of Cloward-Pivan practitioner Obama as that period. The erratic term of Red Queen Donald Trump greased the skids. The unpopular dementia afflicted Joe Biden and low IQ air head Kamala Harris are the closers.
Biden Completely Lost on Stage During Global Fund Speech… HE IS A PUPPET AND SOMEONE ELSE HAS GOT THE STRINGS! WHO?😳
YIKES… President Joe Biden seemed to be wandering around on stage AGAIN after wrapping up his speech at the Global Fund on Wednesday.
FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell: “MR. PRESIDENT…?!?”
Joe Biden, Forever confused
This has been followed by open-border impacts in Europe and America. In addition the discordians have infiltrated American institutions and government with nation wrecking 5th Columnists. Then once the brew has been prepared and put on the stove it takes a six-week crisis to finally push a country off a cliff.
In a short period of time the financial markets are crashy looking.
Absolutely amazing chart from Gavekal showing the extent of the collapse in markets this year: the aggregate slump in the value of US equity, corporate, government and mortgage bonds is about *twice as large as during the global financial crisis*
Europe is boxed in on energy shortages, and food prices are spiking. An inexplicable sabotage of a potential lifeline for Europe has occurred. The lies are unravelling. Winter is coming.
There are numerous internal tells that the end of the line is near.
US Army falls 25% short of recruiting goal
Most of this has been self-inflicted, but the U.S. now has sworn enemies to help give it a big shove off that cliff — namely Russia, and China in particular. The key influential think tank on the U.S. takedown is Russian. Russia tends to reveal its goals openly. China is also on board, though playing its cards closer to the vest. They are constantly and deliberately on the move. For the US this is a bad time to be in a defacto war.
A key component of this Russia-China strategy is to reveal the criminogenic nature of the U.S. deep state and financial cabal apparatus. That has increasingly become an easy task because the cabal that runs the U.S. is in full-court loot mode. A recent speech by Vladimir Putin clearly laid out that view.
Putin speaking about the destructive role of the US in the world: "They destroy entire states, leaving behind humanitarian disasters, devastation, ruins, millions of wrecked and mangled human lives."
Although Americans are brainwashed and mind controlled about this, the rest of the planet is less so. And once the six-week crisis hits, comatose attitudes in the U.S. will flip.
The question remains: Who is going to stand with the U.S on the dollar? Saudi Arabia and their oil? Europe, which needs and receives energy from Russia? African nations that have been ignored (while China has courted them)? South American countries that have had the screws put to them by Wall Street and Washington Consensus for over 50 years?
The Saudi petrodollar arrangement is now front and center. The Saudis are already quietly trading in petro-yuan as are others of late. Russia won’t sell energy to Europe in lieu of Dollars and Euros.
Russia’s policy, and I think China’s policy, can be gleaned from Sergey Glazyev, the key economic aide of Vladimir Putin. He published an article outlining a plan for “undermining the economic strength of the U.S.” Glazyev believes that the only way to make the U.S. give up its plans of continuing a new cold war is to crash the dollar system and expose the rot inside. I don’t think Russia would go so public with this, if they didn’t have their ducks already lined up.
Glazyev specifically targets the central scheme of the U.S. war machine: the Fed’s printing press. Putin’s adviser proposes the creation of a “broad anti-dollar alliance” of countries willing and able to drop the dollar from international trade. Glazyev advocates treating positions in dollar-denominated instruments like junk securities requiring full collateral.
Today’s edition of all is not well in the bond market.
The Move (the “VIX of the bond market”) closed today at 158.12. This is its second highest print in 13 years.
Since 2009, the only day higher was March 9, 2020, arguably the worst market day of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jGcklmR2od
As far as Russia, China and others’ world view, Alexander Dugin, the man known as “Putin’s Brain,” describes the U.S.-led New World Order as the “Kingdom of the Antichrist.” He makes statements such as the following: “If you are in favor of global liberal hegemony, you are the enemy.”
In particular, Dugin has a tremendous distaste for the cultural “colonialism” of the United States. He believes that U.S. meddling in world affairs is the cause of a great deal of what is wrong in our world today. He says, “The USA is a chimerical, anti-organic, transplanted culture which does not have sacral state traditions and cultural soil, but, nevertheless, tries to force upon the other continents its anti-ethnic, anti-traditional [and] ‘babylonic’ model.”
This counter-offensive is in full swing now, almost on a daily basis. Not helping the U.S. deep state is that some of its psychopathic masters are willing to pull the plug for personal gain, as I have discussed in my various “reveal” posts. These psychopaths have no national loyalty. It is just business for them.
I’m afraid I agree. Even if our cherished Cabal is overthrown, I doubt that our Russian and/or Chinese overlords will be kind to us. I’m on the Ben Fulford site and he’s another super pro-Chinese advocate, always praising the White Dragon societies and insinuating that they have ultimate power on a global scale. Hard to know what’s true because once you accept that most of what you’ve been told is lies, pretty nearly everything becomes suspect. Still, neither Russia nor China have treated their own people well, in fact worse than we’ve been treated here by our handlers.
That the US government could use a reset and the dollar could stand some dusting up isn’t in dispute. Question is- who can we really trust to do it? The global leadership, save Iceland maybe, is a pit of greedy, perverted vipers. I’m just hoping Poland and Hungary can shine some light on it all.
First I’ve ever heard of the “Jewish autonomous regions”. Just what is that? Where is that? and how long has it been around? Who governs there- rabbis? A frightening revelation for me.
It was a dud, nothing ever came of it.
Soviet authorities established the autonomous oblast in 1934. It was the result of Soviet nationality policy under Stalin, which provided the Jewish population of the Soviet Union with a territory in which to pursue Yiddish cultural heritage.[18]
According to the 1939 population census, 17,695 Jews lived in the region (16% of the total population). The Jewish population peaked in 1948 at around 30,000, about one-quarter of the region’s population.[19]
In 1953, Joseph Stalin died and thereafter the Jewish population in the JAO began a long decline. The census of 1959 found that the Jewish population of the JAO had declined by approximately 50%, down to 14,269 persons.[20] In 2002, there were 2,327 people of Jewish descent living in the JAO (1.2% of the total population), while ethnic Russians made up 90% of the JAO population.
Interesting stuff.
I never heard of that either until that article.
https://www.swarthmore.edu/Home/News/biro/
Mentioned above in the article, one astonishingly popular insanity is the ‘end all national borders’ agenda … which obviously would bring immediate Western societal collapse if the world’s billions were suddenly told they could freely enter the wealthier contries
Yet it seems a quarter or so of Western people are now on board with this crazy idea
– People are being told they are racist fascist evil extreme right wing etc if they support border controls
– The USA Democratic Party is on the verge of supporting the end of border controls and abolishing the US border police agencies, as part of their national platform
– The Rothschilds’ ‘Economist’ magazine has been pumping this idea as a serious topic
From the June 2018 Monthly Harvard-Harris Poll:
Re the US dollar, am impressed with just how correct Jeffrey Snider of Alhambra has been on his many calls re the dollar etc over the last decade
Whereas the US dollar has sunk some 6-7% over the last month, per Snider this is not what most people think, and the dollar has yet a long run of staying power
As Snider repeatedly and correctly calls, the dollar comes roaring back, and it will do so now he says credibly
The reason is that the reserve currency is not exactly the US dollar but the ‘eurodollar’, the offshore-of-USA credit pyramid built on offshore-of-USA dollars and other major currencies
The blips like the last month in DXY have a lot more to do with when the yen strengthens, which it does for various reasons that are a bit lengthy: carry trade, east Asian business slight upturn, or actually just positive blips more generally, the dollar somewhat ironically sinking when its foundations sometimes are stronger
The things like foreign reserves, people selling treasuries, pricing some trade differently, geopolitical posturing etc all all trumped by the need for dollars in the whole international credit framework, says Snider, and he’s been calling the trends right almost impeccably for a long time
– 80% of international trade invoiced in USD
– 90% of all foreign exchange trades involve USD
– 96% dealer FX swaps and forwards involve USD
– 40% approx. of global debt issued USD
– $18 trillion in offshore bank USD-denominated international liabilities
Snider:
“Unless and until the banking system moves away from Dollars, diversifying national reserve holdings means absolutely nothing. Nothing…despite a decade’s worth of noise, fury and quite often heartache, there is simply no realistic alternative…We are stuck with this arrangement largely because the media, politicians, central bankers etc, don’t know a thing about it.
The dollar isn’t crashing, it’s not even down, combined with gold and bonds all three remain firmly fixed within the same deflationary camp.
DXY is not the dollar, it’s the euro. To a lesser extent the yen. Whereas the former doesn’t really matter much, especially against the dollar, the latter does and when JPY is on the rise, though that makes the dollar fall in exchange with it, a rising yen signals nothing to do with dollar, money, or global inflation.
What happens instead, what keeps happening, is that lower bond yields irrespective of QE correspond to rising dollar environments and both for the same background reason – the global dollar shortage.”
also:
‘There is no ‘money’ in monetary policy.”
Luongo says a similar viewpoint
https://tomluongo.me/2020/07/29/big-lie-eu-fixed-dollar-is-dying-covid-will-kill-you/
Deagle.com is apparently expecting a large U.S. cull in the next 5 years. They forecast the population of the U.S. to be only 100 million in 2025…
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
Israeli News Live recently had former Green Beret John Moore on his show, the topic: the incoming debris field and comet-planet body coming in…..don’t know exactly when, but that’s why Deagle knows the population will be reduced. I agree with Steve Ben-Nun, I’d rather be hit by a big rock than forced to take a hideous vaccine.
Russ,
I recommend you check Catherine Austin Fitts. She is a financial advisor, ex sub secretary under W, very awake, and awesome “red-piller”.
She asserts that a great deal of what is happening now is a currency war. The petro dollar machinery, knowing that the dollar will lose (as you explain in your article), has pulled the trigger into switching to digital currency (their new currency, aka economic reset), where they expect to win the battle by hooking people up to this new currency via the nanochip (“vaccine”) or whatever similar scheme.
She has a team and a website, called Solari Report, but you can find interviews still in YT.
Here’s one of them, with the also good researcher James Corbett.
https://youtu.be/miyQj8yuKCM
Thank you very much – CA Fitts was totally new to me. But the best 57 minutes I have spent, think since “this” began.
Highly recommended
Another crisis? Lets see, since the PCR Test measures exosomes, and exosomes look like coronas, and the creator of the PCR Test says it should not be used.. And stress can cause the release of exosomes, and breathing through a muzzle can cause stress and 5G…well just have a look here
https://retractionwatch.com/2020/07/26/paper-blaming-covid-19-on-5g-technology-withdrawn/
and this
https://web.archive.org/web/20180219001729/http://www.stop007crimes.files.wordpress.com/2018/01/patent-list.pdf
2020 is a jewish jubilee year where jews forgive each others debts by passing them onto the goy, hence the several trillion dollars added to the national debt, which btw, has been accruing largely since Reagan with no payments on the principle at all. If you do your research, the loss of goy businesses recently corresponds to the rise of new jew businesses (largely franchises) which the big noses can run from computers from their enclaves in NY, Cali, israel, etc. They key to understanding what has happened to western civilizations, particularly since WWI, is the fantastic war jews have waged upon us. All roads lead back to the jews. When you finally realize that, then all questions are answered. The question then is what to do about it? The NSDAP model worked very well until we ganged up on them and shut it down. This time however, we will see a global collapse, and there will be no world wars, which may be an opportunity in disguise…
… the national debt, which btw, has been accruing largely since Reagan with no payments on the principle at all.
Part of UST debt is constantly rolled over, which can be seen as repayment of principal for those issues — but the debt is constantly growing; the net outstanding principal never decreases — so in this sense there are “no payments on the principle at all”.
The larger/more germane point is that it’s not necessary to issue debt: the government could just spend the money into existence.
Multi-generational national indebtedness is an evil crime committed against future generations.
The Fitts video has been removed as “This video has been removed for violating YouTube’s Community Guidelines” see Community = Communistic!