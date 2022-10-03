Demoralize, Destabilize Until a Crisis Finally Arrives (Updated)

“When you’re born, you get a ticket to the freak show. When you’re born in America, you get a front row seat.” — Comedian George Carlin (1937-2008)

It has been said that it takes about 50 years to demoralize a strong, powerful country. For the U.S., that’s three generations, starting with the Kennedy assassination in 1963. It takes five to 10 years to destabilize a country, and I would mark the 2008 financial blowup and administration of Cloward-Pivan practitioner Obama as that period. The erratic term of Red Queen Donald Trump greased the skids. The unpopular dementia afflicted Joe Biden and low IQ air head Kamala Harris are the closers.

Biden Completely Lost on Stage During Global Fund Speech… HE IS A PUPPET AND SOMEONE ELSE HAS GOT THE STRINGS! WHO?😳

YIKES… President Joe Biden seemed to be wandering around on stage AGAIN after wrapping up his speech at the Global Fund on Wednesday.https://t.co/lNNU1Ad2MW — Unsneakycindy (@unsneakycindy) September 24, 2022

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell: “MR. PRESIDENT…?!?” Joe Biden, Forever confused pic.twitter.com/sYjIVogACn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 29, 2022

This has been followed by open-border impacts in Europe and America. In addition the discordians have infiltrated American institutions and government with nation wrecking 5th Columnists. Then once the brew has been prepared and put on the stove it takes a six-week crisis to finally push a country off a cliff.

In a short period of time the financial markets are crashy looking.

Absolutely amazing chart from Gavekal showing the extent of the collapse in markets this year: the aggregate slump in the value of US equity, corporate, government and mortgage bonds is about *twice as large as during the global financial crisis* pic.twitter.com/0a6fBnfOCd — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) September 30, 2022

Europe is boxed in on energy shortages, and food prices are spiking. An inexplicable sabotage of a potential lifeline for Europe has occurred. The lies are unravelling. Winter is coming.

There are numerous internal tells that the end of the line is near.

US Army falls 25% short of recruiting goal https://t.co/fLiRP9FiYK #FoxNews — Winter Watch (@New_Nationalist) October 2, 2022

Most of this has been self-inflicted, but the U.S. now has sworn enemies to help give it a big shove off that cliff — namely Russia, and China in particular. The key influential think tank on the U.S. takedown is Russian. Russia tends to reveal its goals openly. China is also on board, though playing its cards closer to the vest. They are constantly and deliberately on the move. For the US this is a bad time to be in a defacto war.

A key component of this Russia-China strategy is to reveal the criminogenic nature of the U.S. deep state and financial cabal apparatus. That has increasingly become an easy task because the cabal that runs the U.S. is in full-court loot mode. A recent speech by Vladimir Putin clearly laid out that view.

Putin speaking about the destructive role of the US in the world: “They destroy entire states, leaving behind humanitarian disasters, devastation, ruins, millions of wrecked and mangled human lives.” pic.twitter.com/fs7dgxHfeS — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) October 1, 2022

Although Americans are brainwashed and mind controlled about this, the rest of the planet is less so. And once the six-week crisis hits, comatose attitudes in the U.S. will flip.

The question remains: Who is going to stand with the U.S on the dollar? Saudi Arabia and their oil? Europe, which needs and receives energy from Russia? African nations that have been ignored (while China has courted them)? South American countries that have had the screws put to them by Wall Street and Washington Consensus for over 50 years?

The Saudi petrodollar arrangement is now front and center. The Saudis are already quietly trading in petro-yuan as are others of late. Russia won’t sell energy to Europe in lieu of Dollars and Euros.

Russia’s policy, and I think China’s policy, can be gleaned from Sergey Glazyev, the key economic aide of Vladimir Putin. He published an article outlining a plan for “undermining the economic strength of the U.S.” Glazyev believes that the only way to make the U.S. give up its plans of continuing a new cold war is to crash the dollar system and expose the rot inside. I don’t think Russia would go so public with this, if they didn’t have their ducks already lined up.

Glazyev specifically targets the central scheme of the U.S. war machine: the Fed’s printing press. Putin’s adviser proposes the creation of a “broad anti-dollar alliance” of countries willing and able to drop the dollar from international trade. Glazyev advocates treating positions in dollar-denominated instruments like junk securities requiring full collateral.

1/7 Today’s edition of all is not well in the bond market. —— The Move (the “VIX of the bond market”) closed today at 158.12. This is its second highest print in 13 years. Since 2009, the only day higher was March 9, 2020, arguably the worst market day of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/jGcklmR2od — Jim Bianco biancoresearch.eth (@biancoresearch) September 27, 2022

As far as Russia, China and others’ world view, Alexander Dugin, the man known as “Putin’s Brain,” describes the U.S.-led New World Order as the “Kingdom of the Antichrist.” He makes statements such as the following: “If you are in favor of global liberal hegemony, you are the enemy.”

In particular, Dugin has a tremendous distaste for the cultural “colonialism” of the United States. He believes that U.S. meddling in world affairs is the cause of a great deal of what is wrong in our world today. He says, “The USA is a chimerical, anti-organic, transplanted culture which does not have sacral state traditions and cultural soil, but, nevertheless, tries to force upon the other continents its anti-ethnic, anti-traditional [and] ‘babylonic’ model.”

This counter-offensive is in full swing now, almost on a daily basis. Not helping the U.S. deep state is that some of its psychopathic masters are willing to pull the plug for personal gain, as I have discussed in my various “reveal” posts. These psychopaths have no national loyalty. It is just business for them.