Aluminum Price Surges After White House Weighs Ban On Russian Metal

Zero Hedge | October 12, 2022
The Biden administration’s economic war against Russia could soon be stepped up a few notches as Bloomberg reports the White House is considering a complete ban on Russian aluminum.
People familiar with the matter said the White House is reviewing three options: an outright ban, expanding tariffs to levels that would impose an effective ban, and or sanctioning the country’s top metal producer, United Co. Rusal International PJSC.
LME aluminum prices jumped as much as 7% on the news.
