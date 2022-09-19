US Marine Corps Quietly Drops Punishments For Refusing Covid-19 Vaccine

Zero Hedge | Sept. 18, 2022

Amid a two-month court battle which saw a federal judge side with a group of US Marines over the right to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine based on religious objections, the US Marine Corps has quietly dropped strict punishments for service members who are seeking exemptions.

A Sept. 14 notice reads that the “Marine Corps will not enforce any order to accept COVID-19 vaccination, administratively separate, or retaliate against Marines in the class for asserting statutory rights under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.”

