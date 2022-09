Zero Hedge | Sept. 29, 2022

Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) has tumbled 97% since January, when the blockchain-bound digital art and collectibles market went from $17 billion to just $466 million in September, according to Bloomberg, citing data from Dune Analytics.

The dropoff in NFT interest is part of a wider, $2 trillion wipeout in crypto – which has come a long way from $69 million art auctions and Lamborghinis with crypto-themed license plates.

