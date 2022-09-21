The Medical Mafia’s Reckless Use of Aluminum as a Method of Debilitating the Population

Aluminum is a known neurotoxin, and scientific evidence shows that it can play a significant role in neurological diseases, including dementia, autism and Parkinson’s disease. It’s a highly positively charged element that attracts negative charges in the body, one primarily being crossing the brain-blood barrier.

Common routes of exposure include antiperspirants, food, antacids, aluminum-based household products and vaccines.

As a general rule of thumb, live vaccines will not contain aluminum. Only vaccines made with killed/inactivated viruses and so-called “toxoid” vaccines may have it, and this goes for both childhood and adult vaccines.

Aluminum is used as a vaccine adjuvant, a substance that when mixed with an antigen from a virus or bacteria, elicits a greater inflammatory immune response and, theoretically, a higher response of protective antibodies.

Now comes a new study from The Physicians For Informed Consent (PIC) challenging a flawed report from the FDA that published a paper in 2011 (Mitkus et al.) to address concerns about aluminum exposure from vaccines in infants.

The paper compared the aluminum exposure from vaccines in infants to a safety limit of oral aluminum determined by the ATSDR. However, this study incorrectly based its calculations on 0.78% of oral aluminum being absorbed into the bloodstream rather than the value of 0.1% used by the ATSDR in its computations.

As a result, the FDA paper assumed that nearly 8 (0.78%/0.1%) times more aluminum can safely enter the bloodstream, and this led the authors to incorrectly conclude that aluminum exposure from vaccines was well below the safety limit. Incompetence or malice?

As noted by Dr. Suzanne Humphries, “Babies are programmed to be anti-inflammatory,” meaning the placenta and breast milk help “program” the child to maintain a non-inflamed state. We discussed this natural immunity in our post “The Infant Formula Scam.”

In order to make these killed, subunit or toxoid vaccines work, an adjuvant must be used to sufficiently stir or aggravate the immune system into action. By so doing, vaccines “violate the natural programming of the baby’s immune system.”

When you orally ingest aluminum, your body will absorb between 0.2 to 1.5% of it. When aluminum is injected into muscle, your body absorbs 100%,

Studies on human infants show that no aluminum is excreted short term at all. Two-month old infants were given a total of 1,200 mcg of aluminum in the form of three intramuscular vaccines, as per the standard vaccination schedule.

Blood and urine levels of aluminum were measured over the following 12 hours. The authors were “reassured” to find there was no rise in blood levels of aluminum following vaccination. But no aluminum came out through the urine either. So where did it all go?

When Humphries wrote to one of the authors of the study to get an answer to that question, the author, Dr. Tammy Movsas, wrote back saying: “We don’t really know what happens to the aluminum at this point in time. As you said, more research is needed in this area.”

An important African study, published in 2014, which looked at mortality during 12 months of follow-up after vaccination with live versus inactivated vaccines. Some of the children received multiple injections of live vaccines, while others received both live and inactivated vaccines.

Interestingly, the death rate was nearly eight times higher among the children who received a mix of both live and inactivated vaccines over the following six months, and nearly five times higher over the following 12 months. Overall, giving inactivated vaccines translated into a 64% higher mortality rate!

Vaccinated lambs and lambs that received injections of aluminum that are used in human vaccines as well, began aggressively biting the wool from other sheep, pacing restlessly and overeating, according to the study published this week in the journal Pharmacological Research.

Beyond the longer-term impacts of aluminum exposure, there are contraindications for vaccines written right on the labels. If you are vaccinating infants, how would you even know the answer to this? Severe reactions called anaphylaxis are not rare and signal a natural body response.

Dicey, Expedient, Scientific and Regulatory Behavior

In 2004, Dr. Thomas Jefferson and colleagues with the Cochrane Collaboration, which is the gold standard for evidence-based reviews, conducted a meta-analysis on adverse events after immunization with aluminum-containing DTP vaccines.

Surprisingly, the review concluded that “despite a lack of good-quality evidence, we do not recommend that any further research on this topic is undertaken.”

Then they freely admit why: because replacement of aluminum compounds in currently licensed vaccines would necessitate the introduction of a completely new compound that would have to be investigated before licensing. No obvious candidates to replace aluminum are available, so withdrawal for safety reasons would severely affect the immunogenicity and protective effects of some currently licensed vaccines and threaten immunization programs worldwide.

Vaccines are big business. Money this big talks and has a vested influence.

Influences Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Another product loaded with aluminum is antacids. This is a product list. These heavy metals over time break down mental function and are suspected of being a factor in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. If you suffer from stomach upsets (aka heartburn), try sauerkraut. It’s effective in quickly normalizing acidity.

Immune-response cells called macrophages rush in and gobble up the aluminum. They also eat the antigen. Macrophages can carry whatever they’ve gobbled up right through the blood brain barrier, into your brain. And so, like Trojan horses, they facilitate the penetration of aluminum into the brain.

Mercury is also highly toxic and can penetrate the blood-brain barrier. The most common source of mercury in humans are amalgam dental filings. Many studies on the safety of amalgam fillings have been done. In 2009, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) evaluated this research. And so have a whole slew of other so-called health and medical organizations. They (if you trust them) found no reason to limit the use of amalgam.

Regardless, the concerns have urged many dentists to shift to other materials in their practice. The reader can use his or her own logic concerning the use of heavy metals in your body. If you have amalgam fillings you wish to remove, consider that there is activation risk in doing so.

Vitamin B, B-6 and C deficiencies are associated with poor tolerance of heavy metals and easier toxicity.