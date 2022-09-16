Color Revolution Revealed in 2019 ‘War Games’ Project

Rosa Brooks is a long-time close associate of George Soros and his Open Society Foundations. She served both as special counsel to the president of Open Society Foundation and as a board member. She’s currently a law professor at Georgetown and a former Pentagon senior official, a former vice chancellor of the U.C. Berkeley and a member of the Berggruen Institute, a globalist think tank that organizes delegations to bring together U.S. government and industry leaders with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other Chinese leadership.

In a Sept. 3 Washington Post piece by Brooks titled “What’s the worst that could happen? The election will likely spark violence — and a constitutional crisis,” she described her formation of the Transition Integrity Project (TIP).

It is self-described on Wikipedia as “a bipartisan group of over 100 current and former senior government and campaign leaders, academics, journalists, polling experts and former federal and state government officials formed out of concern about potential disruptions to 2020 United States presidential election and transition by the RNC.”

The organization was formed in late 2019, but surely such an organization with 100 members would’ve had to have been in works for some time longer. Republican participants included former RNC chair Michael Steele and neocon Bill Kristol. Democrat participants included the infamous and now Biden “climate czar” John Podesta and crooked Donna Brazile. Other participants were political strategists, journalists, pollsters, tech and social media experts, and former career officials from the intelligence community, the Justice Department, the military and the DHS. All were members who opposed Trump’s presidency.

The purpose of TIP was for its “players” to create a series of self-described “war games.” Members were asked to imagine what they’d do in a range of election and transition scenarios.

We explored the four scenarios experts consider most likely: a narrow Biden win; a big Biden win, with a decisive lead in both the electoral college and the popular vote; a Trump win with an electoral college lead but a large popular-vote loss, as in 2016; and finally, a period of extended uncertainty as we saw in the 2000 election. With the exception of the “big Biden win” scenario, each of our exercises reached the brink of catastrophe, with massive disinformation campaigns, violence in the streets and a constitutional impasse. In two scenarios (“Trump win” and “extended uncertainty”) there was still no agreement on the winner by Inauguration Day, and no consensus on which candidate should be assumed to have the ability to issue binding commands to the military or receive the nuclear codes. In the “narrow Biden win” scenario, Trump refused to leave office and was ultimately escorted out by the Secret Service — but only after pardoning himself and his family and burning incriminating documents.

What this project revealed is the threat of an American Color Revolution.

A landslide for Joe Biden resulted in a relatively orderly transfer of power. Every other scenario we looked at involved street-level violence and political crisis.

Keep in mind that this “war games” project was concocted in late 2019, just around the time the coronavirus was emerging but before the pandemic. The “players” convened online in June.

The playbook of past Color Revolutions centers around sowing doubt about the democratic legitimacy of the target and coupling it with calls for massive “mostly peaceful” demonstrations. At some point in the demonstrations arrives mysterious snipers on the roof who butcher those below. This criminal act is then framed/blamed on the target in power. In this case, Donald Trump. Every effort by Trump to restore order is pushed as authoritarian.

The “contested election scenario” was the narrative even well before the 2020 election, and it’s even being re-enforced by Trump himself when he argues that mail-in voting dramatically increases opportunities for fraud in addition to slowing down vote counts. An incredible 80 million votes will be sent in by mail. That’s nearly half. Yes, by sheer coinkydink (or design), American elections are now illegitimate.

But as we are constantly inclined to ask: Who in the Trump administration or Dept. of Justice acted to counter this blatant hijacking of the election process during the set up phase?

Who is William Pelham Barr?

Trojan Horse Barr and Homeland Security Pull an Eddie Haskell About Who’s Backing Riots

“He (Trump) doesn’t have to win the election,” Nils Gilman, who leads the Berggruen Institute and was an organizer of the TIP exercise, told the Boston Globe, which broke the story in June. “He just has to create a plausible narrative that he didn’t lose.”

Before the election, the FBI found mail-in ballots discarded in Pennsylvania. All of them were cast for President Trump. Louisville Customs and Border Protections agents seize 5,000 fake I.D.s. Thousands of fake driver’s licenses were seized at a Cincinnati-area port. The 2020 Presidential election has been disputed ever since.

Color Revolutions attack the new regime by contesting its electoral legitimacy, organizing mass protests and acts of civil disobedience, and leveraging media contacts to ensure favorable coverage to their agenda in the Lugenpresse.

If Trump refused to accept the results, Albert Gore has said he believes the military would intervene. He noted that under the parameters of the Constitution, Trump’s last day in office was Jan. 20, 2021, Fox News reports.

We know now that Trump called the result illegitimate but did leave office. However he has been a spoiler for Biden ever since. And now we have the mid-term elections and dozens of close races to reinforce the TIP narrative.

Perhaps control of the Senate will hinge on a close and disputed race somewhere? If the two parties split the four “Toss-Up” races as of Labor Day, Democrats will retain control, with each party holding 50 seats. All four of these states were sketchy in the 2020 Presidential election: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Georgia, Wash, rinse, repeat.

Biden on his end has primed the pump on the white supremacist right wing threat non-stop, culminating with his ominous red staged theatrical Man in the High Castle speech in Philadelphia.

Ominous headlines in 2020- 2021 from Globohomo Lugenpresse:

This means Trump (and others) are still be around as a lightning rod. If Trump starts a run for the 2024 Presidential election right after the mid-terms this could translate into color revolution activity around the clock in strategic locations like Washington, D.C as well in the hinterlands.

Mass mobilizations of demonstrators will capitalize on every opportunity for escalation, a full-court press by the news networks, and a transfer of the electoral process to the courts for battles.

The ultimate goal goes far beyond the take down of Trump. It’s a grand destruction of the American political system. To our eyes, the whole scenario seems like a set-up or rig job by the New Underworld Order and deep state globalists.