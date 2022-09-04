4 in 5 refugees living in Sweden have vacationed in the country they fled from

Remix News | Sept. 13, 2022

Many question the extent to which an asylum seeker can legitimately claim the need for refuge if they return to their homeland voluntarily for vacation.

Almost four in five refugees now residing in Sweden have vacationed in their home country since fleeing to Europe, according to a latest poll.

A survey conducted by polling firm Novus on behalf of the Swedish online newspaper Bulletin revealed that 79 percent of refugees who claim to be fleeing war or persecution have voluntarily returned to their home country since making the trip to Sweden.

According to the survey, they do not wish, however, to return home permanently. When asked whether they plan to permanently return to their country of birth in the future, just 2 percent say they do, while 16 percent say maybe — 81 percent of those who arrived in Sweden from non-European countries say they do not, primarily because they believe Sweden to be a better country to raise their children.

