Is Biden in Deepfake Mode? (UPDATE)

Deepfake technology was invented for Biden. Do we encounter real Biden, deepfake Biden, body-double Biden, hyper-realistic mask-wearing Biden or a combination of all these?
For example, here’s the Biden we’re used to seeing, struggling to read a teleprompter on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
President Biden delivers remarks on Inflation Reduction Act
But who the hell was this no-blinking character three days earlier, on July 25, 2022? Note that it’s not just the shape of the eyes that’s different. It’s the color, too. In the video above, we can see Biden’s eyes are dark blue, even though they’re small and beady. The guy in the video below has brown eyes. Biden might be visual impaired, but we’re not.
‘Donald Trump lacked the courage to act’, Biden slams predecessor over January 6 inaction
The logic and need to go deepfake with Biden is super compelling. Even The Hill suggested he needs a hologram for his public appearances. Here is an example of his disconnect from reality:
“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”
MUST WATCH: Joe Biden is very CONFUSED!
No wonder it took 64 days for Biden to hold his first press conference. He was only seen in the form of various “proof of life”-like video clips distributed on the internet. The videos almost always showed him uncomfortably struggling to read scripted remarks from a teleprompter.
In the following clip, he shows up for rare swearing-in of appointments. He continues to demonstrate cognitive issues. He couldn’t recall name of his Secretary of Defense. He calls him “the guy who runs that outfit over there” and “the former general.”
Joe Biden’s had a ‘scary moment’ amid his ‘deterioration’
In this clip, the top of Biden’s head blurs out as he is walking, so much so that the Lugenpresse had to weigh in on the topic. They labeled it a technical “glitch.”
Live: Biden, Harris Deliver Remarks On International Women’s Day | NBC News
Next are bizarre WTF clips straight out of the Illuminati card game. Notice card impostor on the left’s neckline.
In this CNBC interview, it appears that Biden — or the actor playing Biden — is decked out in a very pale-colored face mask. But the neck below the chin flap is someone else’s skin. Maybe it is the “lighting” but I can’t recall ever seeing anything similar.
CNBC’s full interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden
The next video is with Dr. Fauci whose face covering has a gap at the shirt line.
EUGENIO DERBEZ INTERVIEWS DR. FAUCI (COMPLETE AND SUBTITLED)
DR FAUCI – JOE BIDEN – THERE-S SOMETHING GOING ON
Jonna Mendez former chief of disguise in the Central Intelligence Agency ‘s (CIA) Office of Technical Service told NPR that they have had the mask technology since the 1980s, and they demonstrated it for George Bush senior in the oval office. One can only imagine the advances in mask technology since.
SAGAL: And there’s a very famous story, just to sort of start right off with your level of expertise, that you went in to the Oval Office with the first President Bush disguised as somebody else and he couldn’t tell.
MENDEZ: Yes.
SAGAL: Yes.
MENDEZ: Was wearing a full face mask, came with hair. I looked great. You know, he had been chief of CIA.
SAGAL: I remember that.
MENDEZ: So he kind of knew where the level of expertise was. This mask I was showing him was just notching it up about four levels. I mean, it was a huge leap in technology. And I told him that I was going to show him the latest disguise stuff that we had. And he’s looking like, where’s your stuff? And I said, I’m wearing it, but I’m going to take it off and show it to you. And he said, oh, don’t take it off. And he got up, and he came and he looked. And he walked around. He said, OK, do it. So I did that Tom Cruise peel.
Was the movie “Face Off” predictive programming?
FACE/OFF trailer (HD) Blast the Gates
Still, face masks seem a little old school considering the almost-scary progress in the field of CGI and AI. It seems almost anything is possible now.
Read “Jennifer Buscemi is the Deepfake That Should Seriously Frighten You”
Joe Biden in Poltergeist 2! [DeepFake]
The last video shows the Pope disappearing at a window. Was it a hologram?
The Pope disappears at window on live Vatican TV
You can’t make this stuff up. It even challenges my cognitive dissonance and is not a rabbit hole I especially care to go down. If someone can effectively debunk it have at it, but for us it is in the realm of sketchy.
Such rubbish , he is acting dumb and avoiding his responsibilities as Trump did with his Clown act, while plans are completed and progressing in the back ground. ie. Paramount importance get the jab into the Gentiles.
Clown act? Are you joking? Obviously, you were not paying attention to all the Promises Kept, energy independence, and so forth. The list of his accomplishments is daunting. You try and do the same great things for our country, military, stability economically, before you sit on your duff and throw uneducated, useless criticisms. Try that for once, and if you are even an American citizen, try acting like one.
Not to mention the legislature members of the Democratic party and their slanderous bogus charges of criminal activity on DJT’s part, plus assistance from the RINOs and criminal and treasonous federal magistrates as well delaying him from carrying out his goals to do that which makes life better for us true Patriots which considering Alberto is not even a United States citizen voicing facts is of no relevance.
Alberto you foreign deadly viral strand float back to the deadly viral cloud nation you floated in here from.
Wasn’t there also that video technology that could alter facial expressions and the accompanying spoken words in real-time that was actually demonstrated a few years ago? That would be especially useful in making Biden look mentally competent.
Remember how Reagan was savaged by the media for much milder memory lapses?
s16,
To your main point:
“In April 2018, Jordan Peele collaborated with Buzzfeed to create a deepfake of Barack Obama with Peele’s voice; it served as a public service announcement to increase awareness of deepfakes.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Deepfake
_____________________________________________________________________________
And yet, Mr. Winter’s identification of the H.W. Bush tomfoolery places the world wide debut in the correct time sequence. As for the public, Mission Impossible may have represented the masking technology, but to your very valid point, the digital version is first explained in the film Rising Sun:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4gPr_qix-po
I could not find you the specific clip, but the trailer gives an indication. Then for an explanation, I might suggest:
https://www.eejournal.com/article/deepfake-video-is-here-reality-is-fleeting/
Yet, I have to (respectfully) disagree with that author:
“Well, the fake-video technology portrayed in “Rising Sun” is no longer science fiction. Just 25 years later, it’s real; it’s automated; and it’s powered by AI. The question is, what will we now do about it?”
It was not “science fiction” even before the release of that film.
My humble suggestion is that the ability to change both still images and video began at the end of the 1970s for the government, and started to be (very primitively) leaked / released to the public through the Commodore Amiga, which was a far superior PC for still imagery and video to anything on the market at the time (including Apple and NeXT).
The use of the software Video Toaster (created by the comedian Dana Carvey’s brother, Brad Carvey with partners) was the beginning of wider use amongst the public in such editing abilities:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amiga
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Video_Toaster
These events (hardware and software pairing) would have occurred around 1990 (or tail end of 89), which is in line with the quotation of the mask technology debut that Mr. Winter has provided us with.
In the end, you are right about all the recent press; however, I would add / support your post with the idea that a “soft rollout” of the technology was introduced to the public between 1989 and 1994 (which coincides with vast changes to other technologies around the same period).
Best,
SC
You are as low in intelligence, lower than the dirt I walk on that is as Alberto if you believe that any time you see what appears to be Joe Biden speaking in a coherent fashion that that is the real Joe Biden.
What appeared to be Joe Biden criticizing DJT from the podium yesterday in what those delusional members of the Democratic party define as the 6th of January insurrection was trick imagery.
https://imprimis.hillsdale.edu/january-6-insurrection-hoax/
Anyone with a nvidia GPU can easily produce very good deep fakes, at least with out very close inspections those look even with spoken words very real, and fact is anyone can do that(well nvidia GPU required).
They extract the person face they want from videos and train it on the target, sure you have to inspect, and it takes several days depending on the size and which GPU you have, but im sure in few years you can do that real-time.
This might be the best deepfake forum https://mrdeepfakes.com/forums/ and you get enough examples or help if you want to deepfake yourself.
Video by a guy in Washington DC when Biden was supposedly making a live presentation in the Rose Garden
Guy could see into the Rose Garden from his perch on another DC building at that same time, and seems Biden wasn’t there
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ozr9bwTPnmbv/
“You know, you know the thing”
– Joe Biden
AN ASIDE:
Well we got this one right and wrong…
Followed brabantian’s link (thanks for that one) and came across this one:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Qt5pFqtqXkgU/
So some of us spoke several month’s ago about the daughter’s political career being over at the current time and that the sons would be positioned for the Congress (Jr. to the Senate / Eric to the Congress) in places / locations where support is strong, but they do not currently reside in.
Seems the powers that be have decided to go back to pushing that first horse (the daughter), even though President Orange Potato is (fake) blaming her hubby for the sham defeat.
From the film Wag the Dog (“never change horses in midstream”):
I wonder if it’s more a case of “what” is under the mask than “who” is under the mask.
The subliminal messages from They Live seem much more benign than reality.
https://youtu.be/yjw_DuNkOUw
“Masturbate and Do Drugs”
I’ve been following Monkey Werx Overwatch on YooToobe lately. He says Biden has never flown under the call sign Air Force One; has never left the country; flies home every week-end; etc. I’m really beginning to wonder who is really running the country.
Its nothing just fakery a mindless distraction thats a politicians job after, all particularly today , meanwhile back to what really happened and the plan, Elizabeth Dilling told us in 1931.
And Sir Hartley Shawcross apologized for the hangings (they were on Purim, he probably didn’t know.)
Sir Hartley Shawcross, said in a speech at Stourbridge, March 16, 1984
“Step by step, I have arrived at the conviction that the aims of
communism in Europe are sinister and fatal. At the Nuremberg
Trials, I, together with my Russian colleagues condemned Nazi
Aggression and Terror. I believe now that Hitler and the German
People did not want war.
But we [England] declared war on Germany, intent on
destroying it, in accordance with our principle of Balance of
Power, and we were encouraged by the ‘Americans’ around
Roosevelt.
We ignored Hitler’s pleading, not to enter into war. Now we are
forced to realize that Hitler was right. He offered us the cooperation of Germany: instead, since 1945, we have been facing the immense power of the Soviet Empire. I feel ashamed and
humiliated to see that the aims we accused Hitler of, are being relentlessly pursued now, only under a different label.”
https://ia600902.us.archive.org/8/items/01WorldRevolutionNestaWebster/Webster%20Nesta%20Helen%20-%20Germany%20and%20England.pdf
https://archive.org/details/01WorldRevolutionNestaWebster
Elizabeth Dilling.
Our family trip to Red Russia in 1931 started my dedication to anti-Communism. We were taken behind the scenes by friends working for the Soviet Government and saw deplorable conditions, first hand.
We were appalled, not only at the forced labor, the squalid crowded living quarters, the breadline rationcard workers’ stores, the mothers pushing wheelbarrows and the begging children of the State nurseries besieging us.
The open virulent anti-Christ campaign, everywhere, was a shock. In public places were the tirades by loud speaker, in Russian (our friends translated). Atheist cartoons representing Christ as a villain, a drunk, the object of a cannibalistic orgy (Holy Communion); as an oppressor of labor; again as trash being dumped from a wheelbarrow by the Soviet “Five-Year-Plan”–these lurid cartoons filled the big bulletin boards in the churches our Soviet guides took us to visit.
In the Museum of the Revolution we were shown a huge world map. As our Guide turned a switch, lights came on indicating the places all over the world where Communist Party headquarters were then functioning. Proudly our Guide announced: “Our world revolution will start with China and end with the UNITED STATES”.
“O, NO! Not THAT”, was my thought. But, country by country, the boast has been steadily advancing. I took pictures of the anti-Christ posters on the porch of St. Isaac’s Cathedral in Leningrad.
http://www.chuckmaultsby.net/id136.html
A great web site which supplied most of the material needed in my awakening to the globo/homo/commie NWO that has been planned for us for a very long time. Jackie Patru was a fierce warrior against what she saw coming. I suggest her entire series “How Wars Are Made, Behind The Scenes”. I’m surprised her site is still up.
Cheers
http://www.sweetliberty.org/index.shtml
Here’s the latest from Deep Fake Joe. And yep, there’s just something very sketchy about how sloppy these sleight of hands are. https://youtu.be/-yJPeuWVG38
YouTube removed the video, go figure.
I guess the interviewer was also wearing a mask since has the SAME shadows.
No because only the 1 who was being interviewed needed to possess cognitive thinking and Joey simply is not capable of that.