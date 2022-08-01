Is Biden in Deepfake Mode? (UPDATE)

Deepfake technology was invented for Biden. Do we encounter real Biden, deepfake Biden, body-double Biden, hyper-realistic mask-wearing Biden or a combination of all these?

For example, here’s the Biden we’re used to seeing, struggling to read a teleprompter on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

President Biden delivers remarks on Inflation Reduction Act

But who the hell was this no-blinking character three days earlier, on July 25, 2022? Note that it’s not just the shape of the eyes that’s different. It’s the color, too. In the video above, we can see Biden’s eyes are dark blue, even though they’re small and beady. The guy in the video below has brown eyes. Biden might be visual impaired, but we’re not.

‘Donald Trump lacked the courage to act’, Biden slams predecessor over January 6 inaction

The logic and need to go deepfake with Biden is super compelling. Even The Hill suggested he needs a hologram for his public appearances. Here is an example of his disconnect from reality:

“Cause if you could take care, if you were a quartermaster, you can sure in hell take care runnin’ a, you know, a department store uh, thing, you know, where, in the second floor of the ladies department or whatever, you know what I mean?”

MUST WATCH: Joe Biden is very CONFUSED!

No wonder it took 64 days for Biden to hold his first press conference. He was only seen in the form of various “proof of life”-like video clips distributed on the internet. The videos almost always showed him uncomfortably struggling to read scripted remarks from a teleprompter.

In the following clip, he shows up for rare swearing-in of appointments. He continues to demonstrate cognitive issues. He couldn’t recall name of his Secretary of Defense. He calls him “the guy who runs that outfit over there” and “the former general.”

Joe Biden’s had a ‘scary moment’ amid his ‘deterioration’

In this clip, the top of Biden’s head blurs out as he is walking, so much so that the Lugenpresse had to weigh in on the topic. They labeled it a technical “glitch.”

Live: Biden, Harris Deliver Remarks On International Women’s Day | NBC News

Next are bizarre WTF clips straight out of the Illuminati card game. Notice card impostor on the left’s neckline.

In this CNBC interview, it appears that Biden — or the actor playing Biden — is decked out in a very pale-colored face mask. But the neck below the chin flap is someone else’s skin. Maybe it is the “lighting” but I can’t recall ever seeing anything similar.

CNBC’s full interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

The next video is with Dr. Fauci whose face covering has a gap at the shirt line.

EUGENIO DERBEZ INTERVIEWS DR. FAUCI (COMPLETE AND SUBTITLED)

DR FAUCI – JOE BIDEN – THERE-S SOMETHING GOING ON

Jonna Mendez former chief of disguise in the Central Intelligence Agency ‘s (CIA) Office of Technical Service told NPR that they have had the mask technology since the 1980s, and they demonstrated it for George Bush senior in the oval office. One can only imagine the advances in mask technology since.

NPR: SAGAL: And there’s a very famous story, just to sort of start right off with your level of expertise, that you went in to the Oval Office with the first President Bush disguised as somebody else and he couldn’t tell. MENDEZ: Yes. SAGAL: Yes. MENDEZ: Was wearing a full face mask, came with hair. I looked great. You know, he had been chief of CIA. SAGAL: I remember that. MENDEZ: So he kind of knew where the level of expertise was. This mask I was showing him was just notching it up about four levels. I mean, it was a huge leap in technology. And I told him that I was going to show him the latest disguise stuff that we had. And he’s looking like, where’s your stuff? And I said, I’m wearing it, but I’m going to take it off and show it to you. And he said, oh, don’t take it off. And he got up, and he came and he looked. And he walked around. He said, OK, do it. So I did that Tom Cruise peel.

Was the movie “Face Off” predictive programming?

FACE/OFF trailer (HD) Blast the Gates

Still, face masks seem a little old school considering the almost-scary progress in the field of CGI and AI. It seems almost anything is possible now.

Joe Biden in Poltergeist 2! [DeepFake]

The last video shows the Pope disappearing at a window. Was it a hologram?

The Pope disappears at window on live Vatican TV

You can’t make this stuff up. It even challenges my cognitive dissonance and is not a rabbit hole I especially care to go down. If someone can effectively debunk it have at it, but for us it is in the realm of sketchy.