Sen. Marco Rubio: Expose Secret Chinese Communist Party Cells

The CCP is operating inside many of America’s most well-known and respected financial firms.

17 July 2022

THE WALL STREET JOURNAL — More than 150 million Americans invest in the stock market. Most assume these highly regulated investments are safe. Unfortunately, Dennis Kwok and Sam Goodman’s op-ed “Communist Cells in Western Firms?” (July 12) reveals a startling risk: The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is operating inside many of America’s most well-known and respected financial firms.

CCP members brag about it openly in Chinese state media. Several years ago, McKinsey & Co. employees touted their leadership of CCP branches in the company’s Chinese offices. McKinsey is one of the largest consulting companies in the world. It works closely with the U.S. government and intelligence community.

The risk of Communist infiltration is widespread because the number of publicly traded companies operating in China—from tech giants and advanced manufacturers to shoemakers and drug companies — is staggering. Financial companies such as BlackRock, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are among the most vulnerable. […]