Nancy Pelosi and the Dems’ Jan. 6 dog & baloney show

By Michael Goodwin | 7 June 2022

NEW YORK POST — With inflation at gas pumps and supermarkets forcing Americans to pinch pennies, rising violent crime spreading fear and public schools pushing racial and sexual indoctrination, most voters say it’s time for a change in Washington.

The Democrats holding power have run out of excuses and even stopped making promises of quick progress. But they do have plans to entertain you in hopes you’ll forget your worries — and stick with the party that’s bringing you all those problems.

Lights, camera, propaganda!

That’s what they are offering, starting Thursday with a prime-time House hearing on the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. It’s been more than 500 days since that awful event and while most people have moved on, Democrats refuse to.

And they’re going to make it hard for you to refuse to watch their performance because all their media handmaidens have signed on to provide live coverage.

Wall-to-wall means ABC, CBS, NBC and the cable friendlies will be showing the same thing at the same time. Given how openly the party is talking about the event as a key part of its survival strategy in the November elections, the TV coverage ought to be considered a campaign donation. […]