George Estabrooks, Sick Godfather of Hypnotic Mind Control

George Hoben Estabrooks (1895 – 1973) was a Canadian American psychologist and hypnotist. He fully fit the standard “made man” turtle on the fence post pedigree that we write about so often on this website. Estabrooks was a Harvard University graduate, a Rhodes Scholar and became a 32nd-degree Knight Templar Freemason. His primary books were “Hypnotism,” “Spiritism,” and “Man, the Mechanical Misfit.”

In “Hypnotism,” first published in 1943, Estabrooks candidly acknowledged that his “main interest has always been the military application of hypnosis.” He estimated that five percent of people were excellent hypnosis candidates. Programs at various levels were pursued. Manchurian-candidate assassins, or the use of patsies, was a common theme. Infiltration of targeted governments and key positions to control a country through kakistocratic infestation or in the interest of a foreign power is right out there.

The best candidates of all were subjects suffering from what used to be termed as multiple-personality disorder (MPD), and what is now termed dissociative-identity disorder (DID). The Crime Syndicate has root-level programs to find and develop such subjects. They can also be created by the therapist.

In all cases, the condition is created by severe trauma — so severe, in fact, that the traumatic episode cannot be integrated into the experiences of the core personality, thus the psyche splits. By and large, the most common cause of MPD is early childhood abuse, usually inflicted by a parent or other adult guardian. Winter Watch would argue that a variation of the trauma is being played out on the entire population via sick behaviorist psychology.

As Dr. Frank Putnam stated in 1989: “I am struck by the quality of extreme sadism that is reported by most MPD victims. Many multiples have told me of being sexually abused by groups of people, of being forced into prostitution by family members, or of being offered as sexual enticement to their mother’s boyfriends. After one has worked with a number of MPD patients, it becomes obvious that severe, sustained, and repetitive child abuse is a major element in the creation of MPD.”

Estabrooks was a mind-control doctor, who publicly acknowledged that he conducted extensive hypnosis work on behalf of the CIA, FBI and military intelligence.

In the 1940s, he boasted: “I can hypnotize a man — without his knowledge or consent — into committing treason against the United States.” [1943, Bowhart “Operation Mind Control”]

Estabrooks acknowledged building Manchurian Candidates. In his book “Spiritism,” he described experiments done to create the multiple personality. In his book “Hypnotism,” he states that the creation of experimental multiple personality for operational use in military subjects, whom he refers to as super spies, is ethical because of the demands of war.

Estabrooks stated: “We know that dual, and even multiple, personality can be both caused and cured by hypnotism … Moreover … the Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde combination is a very real one, once it is established. … the key to creating an effective spy or assassin rests in splitting a man’s personality, or creating a multiple personality, with the aid of hypnotism. … This is not science fiction. … I have done it.”

He describes the process as “child’s play.” That same year — the year of President Kennedy’s assassination — Estabrooks suggested that Lee Harvey Oswald and Jack Ruby “could very well have been performing through hypnosis.”

Targeted zombies can easily be programmed to kill or carry out other missions. Jared Loughner, who attempted to assassinate Gabby Gifford, for instance was heavily into the topic of mind control. Sirhan Sirhan says he has no idea why he was where he was on the day he killed RFK.

Timothy McVeigh was very disoriented on the day he was said to have bombed the federal building in Oklahoma City, and he was likely involved in other covert missions. In prison, he was visited by Dr. Louis Jolyon West, one of the leading mind-control experts in the U.S., who eventually went on to work his craft at Gitmo.

James Holmes, the alleged Aurora shooter, was actually in a special neuroscience (DARPA) program at University California Riverside. While drying out in jail, Holmes said, “I’m in mind control, help me.”

We discussed one of the key handlers of these assassinations in “William Joseph Bryan: Sirhan’s Handler and Set-Up Miastro Extraordinaire.”

Walter Bowart, author of “Operation Mind-Control,” stated, “Estabrooks didn’t have a patent” on his methods. And with modern drugs, such means become even more deadly. An unprincipled practitioner, Bowart said, can knock someone out with drugs, then lay down commands with electric shocks as reinforcement.

Estabrooks did experiments on children as well. He corresponded with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover about using hypnosis to interrogate juvenile delinquents. His experimentation raises the possibility that he or other investigators might have attempted to create Manchurian Candidates in children. Such a possibility might seem far-fetched until one considers that LSD, biological and radiation experiments were conducted on children, and the fact that four MKULTRA sub-projects involved children. The deliberate creation of multiple personality in children is an explicitly stated plan in the MKULTRA Subproject Proposal submitted for funding on May 30, 1961.

Declassified CIA documents point to older black-project experiments. One — called Hypnotic Experimentation and Research, 10 February 1954 — describes a simulation of relevance to the creation of unsuspecting assassins:

In an experiment described in a document entitled SI and H Experimentation (25 September 1951), two female subjects took part in an exercise involving the planting of a bomb. Both subjects performed perfectly and were fully amnesic for the exercise:

Winter Watch Takeaway

Only the most gullible would believe these programs came to end during the era of Estabrooks, Ewen Cameron and Dr. Sidney Gottlieb, a half century ago. If anything, they are operating on a monstrous and even more advanced and sophisticated scale, involving a large part of the population, maybe in the hundreds of thousands or millions.

There is abundant fodder available among street kids and institutionalized children, and especially after wars and disasters. A new generation of mind control technology was covered in “Mind Control Technology Hard at Work.”

The mind control doctors included presidents of the American Psychiatric Association and psychiatrists who received full-page obituaries in the American Journal of Psychiatry. Among the key figures, there was Ewen Cameron.

Notice that amnesia is the key. This answers the challenge laid out against the conspiracy theorists: How could they get people to perform their roles and to not reveal the conspiracy? Certainly, cutouts like James Holmes could be utilized without much difficulty.

Could even more sophisticated MPD personalities be operating at the very highest levels, including the Oval Office?

