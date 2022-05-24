Western Populations Continue to Be Vaccinated for Illnesses That No Longer Exist in Western Countries

The downside and liabilities of vaccines are well established. The purpose of this post is to examine the effectiveness of vaccination campaigns at the front end.
The main advances in combating disease over the last 200 years have been better food and clean drinking water. Improved sanitation, reductions in overcrowding and better living conditions also contribute. This is also borne out in published peer-reviewed research:
- “The questionable contribution of medical measures to the decline of mortality in the United States in the twentieth century“. McKinlay JB, McKinlay SM, Milbank Mem Fund Q Health Soc. 1977 Summer; 55(3): 405-28.
- “Symposium: Accomplishments in Child Nutrition during the 20th Century. Infant Mortality in the 20th Century, Dramatic but Uneven Progress” Myron E. Wegman School of Public Health, University of Michigan: J. Nutr. 131: 401S–408S, 2001
Diphtheria and Whooping Cough
Data from the U.K. shows that mortality from diphtheria was in steady decline up until the nationwide vaccination program got underway in 1940-1941. You will notice a great reduction in the afllication between 1941 and 1946. You should also notice that mortality among infants did not experience a similar decline.
Additionally, vaccinations were not universal and nowhere near the level of 80-85% necessary for herd immunization. By the end of 1941, 36% of school-age children had been immunized, but only about 19% of younger children [British Journal of Nursing October 1948 p. 121].
At least half the children under age 10 had not been vaccinated prior to 1946. Notice that in 1944, the U.K. instituted an active health program of free medical checkups, free school milk (vitamin A) and subsidized meals. In 1948, the U.K. also introduced widespread health reform, which would have been a factor in completely knocking out diphtheria.
By 1946, diphtheria had disappeared in the non-infant population, but the U.K. government launched in 1946-47 a “catch-up” diphtheria vaccination campaign. A total of 1.24 million previously unvaccinated children were vaccinated even though diphtheria was already effectively eradicated except for infants. And still, older children are being vaccinated for diphtheria to this very day.
Whooping cough was also subjected to vaccination campaigns. The campaigns started after the cough had trendlined downward for years. Like diphtheria, the vaccine was administered starting in 1940-41. Full “herd immunity” levels were not achieved until 1951. By 1955, whooping cough was effectively eradicated. Was it the vaccine, or was it simply the trend of better health conditions? Looks like the vaccine proponents were doing victory dances after the game was essentially already won. People continue to be vaccinated for whooping cough to this very day.
Incredibly, a vaccine was introduced for measles in 1964, after it was effectively eradicated.
The current vaccine fad is rubella. A graph for rubella mortality is not included because death from rubella over the last century was so rare that the figures are insufficient to plot on a graph.
To conclude, let’s examine two afflictions that were not subjected to vaccination programs: scarlet fever and typhoid. Both fizzled out under their own steam about the same time as diphteria and whooping cough.
And it’s going to get worse:
The Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic: The Real Danger is “Agenda ID2020”
What is the infamous ID2020? It is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society. It’s an electronic ID program that uses generalized vaccination as a platform for digital identity. By Peter Koenig
Today WHO declared the coronavirus COVID-19 a “pandemic” – when there is not the slightest trace of a pandemic. A pandemic might be the condition, when the death to infection rate reaches more than 12%. In Europe, the death rate is about 0.4%, or less. Except for Italy which is a special case, where the peak of the death rate was 6% (see below for further analysis)…
WHO has most likely received orders from “above”, from those people who also manage Trump and the “leaders” (sic) of the European Union and her member countries, those who aim to control the world with force – the One World Order.
This has been on the drawing board for years. The final decision to go ahead NOW, was taken in January 2020 at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos – behind very much closed doors, of course. The Gates, GAVI (an association of vaccination-promoting pharmaceuticals), Rockefellers, Rothschilds et al, they are all behind this decision – the implementation of Agenda ID2020 – see below….
After the pandemic has been officially declared, the next step may be – also at the recommendation either by WHO, or individual countries, “force vaccination”, under police and/or military surveillance. Those who refuse may be penalized (fines and / or jail – and force-vaccinated all the same)…
Another hypothesis, at this point only a hypothesis, but a realistic one, is that along with the vaccination – if not with this one, then possibly with a later one, a nano-chip may be injected, unknown to the person being vaccinated. The chip may be remotely charged with all your personal data, including bank accounts – digital money. Yes, digital money that’s what “they” are aiming at, so you really have no control any more over your health and other intimate data, but also over your earnings and spending. Your money could be blocked, or taken away – as a ‘sanction’ for misbehavior, for swimming against the stream. You may become a mere slave of the masters. Comparatively, feudalism may appear like a walk in the park.
Lynnette Zang warns abut the banker’s new cryptocurrency here:
The new Chinese-created ACChain crypto currency blockchain will be the SDR-related world currency that will allow the international banking elite to digitize every tangible asset on earth, and they will then exert total control over all of it.
“If a global crypto coin controlled by the Bank For International Settlements (BIS) comes to internationalize PROPERTY onto their crypto blockchain, they get their one world government and one world currency all in the same stroke. This IS your 1988 (2018 prediction) Economist magazine cover.”
Greg Mannarino warning that they are bringing in the NWO:
ITS OVER… The New America. They Win, You Lose. Here’s How… Mannarino
Comments from Greg Mannarino:
————— IMO this is a DELIBERATE meltdown of the world economic and financial systems. The New America is now the epicenter of a new order which will sweep the globe, quickly. I also believe it is by design that The Fed. is flooding the world with dollars now in order to usher in a one world ALL digital currency… GM
Look around you. A world in lock down. Cities, states, nations shutting down. Markets in free-fall. Moreover, NOTHING you are seeing is by accident! Something I have been telling you for YEARS. Understand.. A deliberate global meltdown is occurring by design. A second Great Depression is being THRUST upon us, yes thrust. Many, many people are going do die. For how many years my EXACT words have been “It Will Be Biblical.” This is all being done to bring about a NEW financial system.. and methods of control over the remaining population beyond your wildest nightmares are going to occur… what we are seeing now is JUST THE BEGINNING…. GM
Another comment from Greg Mannarino: Gregory Mannarino @LetsAllChatNow 12m
With regard to what central banks are in the process of doing right now and the Fed. funneling TRILLIONS of dollars to them, expect this to get monumentally larger. This is all part of a MUCH bigger scheme, a move to a ONE WORLD DIGITAL currency. I expect to see actual currency (paper) burning! Yes burning. They will blame paper currency, coins as well, to be responsible for spreading the virus.. all in an attempt to go TOTALLY cashless.. GM
And I worry that they are going to unleash maximum chaos and suffering on humanity to get us to submit. I worry that they are setting us up for a Ukrainian holodomor here.
comment on a forum I belong to:
“A very trusted friend who is a rock solid salt of the earth person advised me that they have a friend who is good friends with a principal in a large grocery store chain. The word from the grocery store chain exec is that they have enough stuff in their warehouses to keep stocking their stores for 5-6 months. Their concern is that what they’re seeing on the supply side, i.e. that the supply lines are shutting down and the concern is they’re seeing the net result that their warehouses are not get re-stocked due to supply lines going down and staying down.
Event if the supply lines come back up there will still be disruptions.
“We Have No Food for You” – Insiders on Food Supply Shortages
Toward the beginning, there is a farmer guy saying the State Dept has said Mexican farm workers cannot come in b/c of the “virus,” which means farmers do not have enough help to plant their crops. At 12 min, the guy reads from the covid response team (the screw you while we bring in the NWO team), and it seems to say (document is on the screen) that “interventions” (this guy thinks that means lockdown) will last for 18 months “until vaccine becomes available” (so they are going to force vaccinate us?).
ALERT: Feds Take Control of Food/Trucking as Grocers UNABLE to Get Food
Also, people have noticed that they are now saying that the “virus” is on cash, so some are wondering if this is the beginning of trying to prime the population that cash is bad, so let’s get a digital currency.
We are Being Played- Amazing Polly
At 18 min, she warns about the ID2020 program, says they already started doing it in Africa, and that it’s a vaccine that carries a digital ID.
So, it sure looks like the political class of psychopaths has sold out humanity and that they bringing in the NWO banker slave grid.
Interesting about the 18 months thing, Amanda, because when I first saw that I thought in 18 months will be September-October, 2021–Agenda 21, and possible end of Grand Solar Minimum that is happening now (and the return of Global Warming…right!) because at this point (despite all their plans within plans within plans) it’s gonna take 18 months to get everything ready…or not. Honestly I think the criminal psycho elites have overplayed their hand (a busted flush so to speak) and if they really are going to forcibly chip everyone then they have no idea the backlash it will cause (even to someone like me on SS and MC–I’d rather lose my benefits than “take the Mark”if you know what I mean (but I think the Mark of the Beast is even more insidious than a chip under the hand or in the forehead.)
Oh,and in 18 months, almost everyone in cities (loving movies, sports, concerts, shopping, worship, needing govt, whatever or going to parks and libraries) will have gone so crazy they’ll have burned them down by then! Even cops won’t put up with that nonsense! Imagine canceling Coachella? The Olympics? EUFA? Even satanic celebrities will go “sane”….tptb can’t let that happen!
@Amanda, thanks for that link to the Amazing Polly video— what a sensible lady she is—a mine of information! Her link to John Martin’s short video is another gem people should take time to watch, explaining why the Ethiopian director of the World Health Organization should be arrested for Crimes Against Humanity.
“Dr. Tedros” is an actual ex-terrorist, with no medical qualifications, and a penchant for killing his fellow Ethiopians. Here’s the original:
And then there’s the “shingles virus vaccine” for “shingles virus” aka chicken pox…well, I’ve had two bouts of chicken pox (the second one when I was PREGNANT with my son..got it from a student taking semester finals in 1988) and get rashes every now and then (once a full body rash) but guess what? I think my son is immune to chicken pox and shingles virus! Honestly, except for polio, it’s probably better to get the disease than take the vaccine…
They ought to call them anti-toxins…and what with the Iditorad Sled Dog race in Alaska based on the race against time to get the diphtheria anti-toxin to Nome from Anchorage in 1925 led by Balto (who was all dog not part wolf like Disney said), I give ahuge shout out to all people, dogs,and whatnot, who have helped humanity against evil. Blessings!
“Denmark’s parliament on Thursday night unanimously passed an emergency coronavirus law which gives health authorities powers to force testing, treatment and quarantine with the backing of the police.
As well as enforcing quarantine measures, the law also allows the authorities to force people to be vaccinated, even though there is currently no vaccination for the virus.”
The coming Corona Vaccine will likely cause sterility on a massive scale. This will be far more deadly than the flu ever will. Refuse it for yourself and your family. Colloidal silver has proven to be effective against most viruses, prep accordingly. White Genocide is in the making.
Bill Gates admits vaccines are used for depopulation:
Is there a man in the public eye like Gates whose image is the direct opposite of what he is truly all about?
Most of the sheeple view Gates-along with his wife Melinda-as the quintessential philanthropist who does an enormous good for the world through his Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation rather than seeing him as the sociopath that he is.
Here is Gates confronted on eugenics in 2010 as he is headed towards his CO2 friendly SUV:
Sabbatean Frankism rules the world and all the official narratives.
Excellent article— it just never occurred to me to question why we were still being vaccinated against diseases like diphtheria & whooping cough that were wiped out half a century ago, while never vaccinated against scarlet fever, which one of my elderly relatives caught as a teenager and recovered.