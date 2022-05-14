Obama Admits Being in War Torn, Martial Law Pakistan During ‘College’

“All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”

During his 2008 presidential campaign, Barack Obama, for the first time in his life, admitted that he went to Pakistan while in college. His comment is at minute 00:01:00 in the video at end of this post. That video has now been memory holed on You Tube. “Fact Checker.org” confirms this trip in a convoluted way.

In a news report from 2008, Obama said he visited the country when he started school at Columbia in 1981. Yet, in his two autobiographies about his “Barry Soetoro” cutout life, he never mentioned this trip to Pakistan.

According to published reports in Pakistan, Obama stayed at the home of prominent politician Ahmad Mian Soomro in an upscale Karachi suburb. He also went on a traditional partridge hunting trip North of Karachi.

Soomro’s son, Muhammad Mian Soomro, was a senior politician who served as acting prime minister before the appointment of President Asif Ali Zardari. Soomro was a principal with BCCI, which was involved in what was probably the biggest, dirtiest (CIA) banking scandal of all time.

In his autobiographies, which more than likely were ghost written by Weather Underground terrorist William Ayers, Obama claims that when he arrived in New York City from Occidental College to attend Columbia University, he was so poor that he didn’t have enough money to even get a room. Yet, here he is traveling from the U.S. to Pakistan and spending “three weeks there.”

In 1981, Pakistan was in severe turmoil. It was so bad that martial law was imposed. And there was a travel warning and visa difficulties for people traveling to the country from the U.S. Yet, poor, broke, college student Obama was able to travel to Pakistan and stay with the family of a future prime minister and BCCI operative

Evidence of Obama being at Columbia has always been sketchy. In the 2008 campaign, stories went back and forth on the issue. This article goes through the particulars, which were “rebutted” by none other than infamous Snopes.com. Obama himself offers up a backstory explanation for his “low profile.”

“Mostly, my years at Columbia were an intense period of study. When I transferred, I decided to buckle down and get serious. I spent a lot of time in the library. I didn’t socialize that much. I was like a monk.”

Indeed, he was so much of a “monk” that a professor who has taught all the Columbia heavyweights in Obama’s academic tract knew nothing about Obama. Professor Henry Graff stated

“I taught at Columbia for 46 years. “I taught every significant American politician that ever studied at Columbia. I know them all. I’m proud of them all. Between American History and Diplomatic History, one way or another, they all had to come through my classes. Not Obama. I never had a student with that name in any of my classes. I never met him, never saw him, never heard of him.”

Graff further added that none of his colleagues remembered Obama either. He said he was upset that Obama was called “the first president of the United States from Columbia University.”



What was Obama Really Doing? Surprise, Surprise. Intelligence.

In 1981, the U.S. stepped up funding via Pakistan to Afghans fighting Soviet forces. Thousands of Arab and other foreign mujaheddin flocked to Pakistan and Afghanistan to join the war.

The likely true theory is that Obama spent much more than three weeks in martial law, violence-torn Pakistan and did much more than just shoot partridge.

Who was a professor at Columbia when Obama supposedly attended that might have taken him under their wing?

The answer is Zbigniew Brzezinski, who was not only an expert on Russia, he was also associated with the CIA since the 1950s and a co-founder of the Trilateral Commission with David Rockefeller. He was Jimmy Carter’s National Security Adviser and he wrote one of the most pivotal books at that time called “The Grand Chessboard,” which was really a blueprint for our later involvement (2001- present) in the Afghan war.

So Zbigniew Brzezinski [see Zbigniew Brzezinski: Aldus Huxley-Betrand Russell Disciple and his NWO Implementation] handles Obama.

Obama was a lead agent in the supply chain of arms, money and drugs for the CIA-trained Taliban army in the war against the Soviets. BCCI was the conduit. Obama earned his deep-state spurs as one of the integral members in the Taliban’s success.

No, Obama’s rise to the presidency was not organic and “out of nowhere.” He was a handpicked cutout and intelligence operative.

Taking all the coincidences even further, Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, held a micro-finance job (aka CIA front) in Pakistan. Lahore-based Urdu newspaper Daily Waqt reported that Dunham worked as a consultant for a Pakistan Agricultural Development Bank program that ran from 1987 to 1992.

No, you can’t make this stuff up.

For more on the cutout Barack Obama, see “Will Barack Obama’s Real Father Please Stand Up?”

Obama is 6’2″ and Frank Marshall Davis was 6’2,” and their physiques are described as similar, other than that Obama keeps the weight under control. Contrast that to East African Obama, Sr., who was 5’10” and is small-framed. One needs to be pretty gullible to believe Barrack Obama, Sr. is the biological father. Many of Obama’s Kenyan “siblings” no longer believe so.

Obama returned to Hawaii to attend Frank’s funeral services in 1987.

Barry came to call Frank “pop,” and in college he wrote a strange, psychobabble poem about ol’ “pop.” You can read it here under some made-man laudatory descriptive of “best American poetry.”

When Obama took a job in South Chicago as a community organizer and took some time one day to visit the areas where his dad, Frank, had lived, he fondly wrote in his book:

“I imagined Frank in a baggy suit and wide lapels, standing in front of the old Regal Theatre, waiting to see Duke or Ella emerge from a gig.”