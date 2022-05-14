Obama Admits Being in War Torn, Martial Law Pakistan During ‘College’

“All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident.”
During his 2008 presidential campaign, Barack Obama, for the first time in his life, admitted that he went to Pakistan while in college. His comment is at minute 00:01:00 in the video at end of this post. That video has now been memory holed on You Tube. “Fact Checker.org” confirms this trip in a convoluted way.
In a news report from 2008, Obama said he visited the country when he started school at Columbia in 1981. Yet, in his two autobiographies about his “Barry Soetoro” cutout life, he never mentioned this trip to Pakistan.
According to published reports in Pakistan, Obama stayed at the home of prominent politician Ahmad Mian Soomro in an upscale Karachi suburb. He also went on a traditional partridge hunting trip North of Karachi.
Soomro’s son, Muhammad Mian Soomro, was a senior politician who served as acting prime minister before the appointment of President Asif Ali Zardari. Soomro was a principal with BCCI, which was involved in what was probably the biggest, dirtiest (CIA) banking scandal of all time.
Read “The BCCI Affair as a Template for the New Underworld Order Crime Syndicate”
Lame Excuses: WaPo’s Afghanistan Papers
In his autobiographies, which more than likely were ghost written by Weather Underground terrorist William Ayers, Obama claims that when he arrived in New York City from Occidental College to attend Columbia University, he was so poor that he didn’t have enough money to even get a room. Yet, here he is traveling from the U.S. to Pakistan and spending “three weeks there.”
In 1981, Pakistan was in severe turmoil. It was so bad that martial law was imposed. And there was a travel warning and visa difficulties for people traveling to the country from the U.S. Yet, poor, broke, college student Obama was able to travel to Pakistan and stay with the family of a future prime minister and BCCI operative
Evidence of Obama being at Columbia has always been sketchy. In the 2008 campaign, stories went back and forth on the issue. This article goes through the particulars, which were “rebutted” by none other than infamous Snopes.com. Obama himself offers up a backstory explanation for his “low profile.”
“Mostly, my years at Columbia were an intense period of study. When I transferred, I decided to buckle down and get serious. I spent a lot of time in the library. I didn’t socialize that much. I was like a monk.”
Indeed, he was so much of a “monk” that a professor who has taught all the Columbia heavyweights in Obama’s academic tract knew nothing about Obama. Professor Henry Graff stated
“I taught at Columbia for 46 years.
“I taught every significant American politician that ever studied at Columbia. I know them all. I’m proud of them all. Between American History and Diplomatic History, one way or another, they all had to come through my classes. Not Obama. I never had a student with that name in any of my classes. I never met him, never saw him, never heard of him.”
Graff further added that none of his colleagues remembered Obama either. He said he was upset that Obama was called “the first president of the United States from Columbia University.”
What was Obama Really Doing? Surprise, Surprise. Intelligence.
In 1981, the U.S. stepped up funding via Pakistan to Afghans fighting Soviet forces. Thousands of Arab and other foreign mujaheddin flocked to Pakistan and Afghanistan to join the war.
The likely true theory is that Obama spent much more than three weeks in martial law, violence-torn Pakistan and did much more than just shoot partridge.
Who was a professor at Columbia when Obama supposedly attended that might have taken him under their wing?
The answer is Zbigniew Brzezinski, who was not only an expert on Russia, he was also associated with the CIA since the 1950s and a co-founder of the Trilateral Commission with David Rockefeller. He was Jimmy Carter’s National Security Adviser and he wrote one of the most pivotal books at that time called “The Grand Chessboard,” which was really a blueprint for our later involvement (2001- present) in the Afghan war.
So Zbigniew Brzezinski [see Zbigniew Brzezinski: Aldus Huxley-Betrand Russell Disciple and his NWO Implementation] handles Obama.
Obama was a lead agent in the supply chain of arms, money and drugs for the CIA-trained Taliban army in the war against the Soviets. BCCI was the conduit. Obama earned his deep-state spurs as one of the integral members in the Taliban’s success.
No, Obama’s rise to the presidency was not organic and “out of nowhere.” He was a handpicked cutout and intelligence operative.
Taking all the coincidences even further, Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham, held a micro-finance job (aka CIA front) in Pakistan. Lahore-based Urdu newspaper Daily Waqt reported that Dunham worked as a consultant for a Pakistan Agricultural Development Bank program that ran from 1987 to 1992.
No, you can’t make this stuff up.
For more on the cutout Barack Obama, see “Will Barack Obama’s Real Father Please Stand Up?”
Obama is 6’2″ and Frank Marshall Davis was 6’2,” and their physiques are described as similar, other than that Obama keeps the weight under control. Contrast that to East African Obama, Sr., who was 5’10” and is small-framed. One needs to be pretty gullible to believe Barrack Obama, Sr. is the biological father. Many of Obama’s Kenyan “siblings” no longer believe so.
Obama returned to Hawaii to attend Frank’s funeral services in 1987.
Barry came to call Frank “pop,” and in college he wrote a strange, psychobabble poem about ol’ “pop.” You can read it here under some made-man laudatory descriptive of “best American poetry.”
When Obama took a job in South Chicago as a community organizer and took some time one day to visit the areas where his dad, Frank, had lived, he fondly wrote in his book:
“I imagined Frank in a baggy suit and wide lapels, standing in front of the old Regal Theatre, waiting to see Duke or Ella emerge from a gig.”
Yuppers, “Barack” Marshall Davis Jr. is just another in a long line of gay operatives groomed since childhood by the CIA. The latest example of course is “Peter” “Butt”gieg – I wouldn’t be surprised if his name is another manufactured CIA joke.
See our video spotlight for Obama-Buttigeig same copycat deliveries, same words
The National Enquirer (N.E.), used the old money for dirt lure. They got a hit on B.O., and published it. A Male prostitute dished the dirt on B.O..
B.O. got a limo, they did some coke together, and then they did what gay dudes do. Ewwww.
Anyway, the (N.E.) said the guy passed a liar detector test, but they were looking for more evidence.
What Time Is It? when the (N.E.) is the only place digging up the facts!
Yep, Obama was this generations iteration of the CIA’s “Black Messiah” project. I’m pretty sure that MLK was the previous one. Malcolm X, though, was the real thing- Intelligent, courageous, honest, a real leader. So they killed him.
IF ITS ON TV ITS SCRIPTED, MALCOLM X WAS ALSO A CREATION ALONG WITH TUPAC IN THIS BLACK MESSIAH PROJECT , IF MALCOLM WAS SO SMART HE WOULD NOT HAVE SPOKEN AGAINST ELIJAH ON NATIONAL TELEVISON UNLESS IT WAS THIS ACTOR’S TIME TO EXIT THE STAGE.
Barack Obama’s mother, Stanley Anne Dunham, was a jew. You have to assemble the evidence to arrive at the conclusion. I recall that James Laffrey of the former WhitesWillWin website assembled the evidence conclusively.
Anyway, being a jew is how the pot-head homo half-afro Obama got escorted into the White House. Jews control the money system (the Federal Reserve, etc.) and all the big media. They decide who gets into the White House, and the jew agenda is always served. (Notice how Trump, who I say is a crypto-jew, is an Israel/jews-firster.)
Jesse Jackson had tried hard to be the first negro president of the jU.S.A., and the jews encouraged him but didn’t make it happen — because? Because Jesse Jackson, mere jew tool, is not a jew.
When we learn very well about crypto-jews and how to root them out, we have the master key to understanding the who’s and why’s of all the heinous injustice committed against us, from the local newspaper to the state capitols to Washington D.C and the world stage.
More than anything, Obama is a faux intellectual, a stuffed shirt with prosaic, regime-compliant opinions about literally everything; listen to him speak sometime — he was hailed and treated as an iconoclast solely due to being a racial mongrel (whoever his father is).