The Usual Suspects Used Global Foundations to Retard the Development of Iran

The Aspen Institute is largely funded by usual-suspect foundations, such as the Carnegie Corporation, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, the Gates Foundation, the Lumina Foundation and the Ford Foundation.

In “The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives,” Zbig Brzezinski put forth a vision of creating a “global-zone of percolating violence,” leading to the break-up of the Middle East into a mosaic of competing factions and weakening the authority of existing republics and kingdoms that could be skillfully manipulated to inhibit the integration of the Central Asian states. [See: “Zbigniew Brzezinski: Aldus Huxley-Betrand Russell Disciple and his NWO Implementation”]

At the same time, neocon Zionist Bernard Lewis openly argued that the West should encourage nationalistic upheavals among minorities, such as the Lebanese Maronites, the Kurds, the Armenians, Druze, Baluchis, Azerbaijani Turks, Syrian Alawites, the Copts of Ethiopia, Sudanese mystical sects, Arabian tribes, Shias versus Sunni, and so on. The result would be, in Brzezinski’s terminology, an Arc of Crisis.

Inventing Islamists

As an element to this process, curiously, in 1955, the Muslim Brotherhood relocated its headquarters from Cairo to London and Geneva, making more obvious its relationship with the TPTB Crime Syndicate. In Geneva, its leader, Said Ramadhan, set up the Institute for Islamic Studies. In Cairo, Ramadhan had been indicted on charges of conspiring to murder Nasser and was accused of maintaining ties with Israeli intelligence. In 1973, Ramadhan founded the Islamic Council of Europe, with headquarters in London.

Robert Dreyfuss, in “Hostage to Khomeini” provides more color:

The real story of the Muslim Brotherhood is more fantastic than the mere imagination of the authors of espionage novels could create. It functions as a conspiracy; its members exchange coded greetings and secret passwords; although no formal membership list exists, its members are organized into hierarchical cells or “lodges” like the European Freemason societies and orders. The Muslim Brotherhood does not respect national frontiers; it spans the entire Islamic world. Some of its members are government officials, diplomats, and military men; others are street gangsters and fanatics. While the leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood are at home in plush-carpeted paneled board rooms of top financial institutions, at the lower levels the Muslim Brotherhood is a paramilitary army of thugs and assassins. At its highest level, the Muslim Brotherhood is not Muslim. Nor is it Christian, Jewish, or part of any religion. In the innermost council are men who change their religion as easily as other men might change their shirts.

The Aspen Institute’s forte in the 1970s was peddling austerity in the guise of environmentalism within developing countries. They only gave lip service to applying this to the West. Using the same pretext of environmental and spiritual concern and the philosophy of “limits to growth,” they targeted the Shah of Iran because of his development plans for Iran, including a proposed expansion of his country’s nuclear industry. Although the Shah was installed by the Anglo-American-Zio apparatus, he had become a nationalist who had sentiments of Persia’s greatness of old. The creation of the foundations were Islamists, who were crafted to be backward-thinking and against modernization. This was a synthetic, zero-growth version of Islam.

The current false dialetic version of retarding Iran’s progress is the Green Movement. This too receives funding and support from western foundations, think tanks, Soros and various foreign and not well meaning usual suspects.

Peter Goodgame, in “The Globalists and the Islamists,” wrote, “With the rise in energy prices the development of the Third World was checked, but the Arab Middle East became greatly enriched. This was when the Globalists turned to their allies, the Islamists, to remedy the situation. Islam would be used to attack industrialization and modernization using the lie that human progress was un-Islamic and a Western plot against the servants of Allah.”

In 1975, as described by Robert Dreyfuss, “plans for reversing the Shah’s industrialization program and for turning Iran into a model dark ages regime were mapped out.” The Aspen Institute conspiracy stressed a single theme: Modernization and industry undermine the “spiritual, non-material” values of ancient Iranian society, and that these “values must he preserved above all else.”

Mary Catherine Bateson, daughter of the infamous mind-control and black-propaganda kingpin Gregory Bateson, taught at Damavand College in Tehran, where she was a critical participant in this strategy, sowing the seeds of “anti-materialist” rebellion among the youth of Iran. [See: “Gregory Bateson: The Master of Double-Bind Black Propaganda”]

Western intelligence resources were used to boost Iranian professor Ali Shariati, a Freemason, and many of the leading educators in Iran’s universities. These were brought into the circle of opposition to the Shah. Ali Shariati built up a cult following among the youth of Iran.

The Muslim Brotherhood was also brought in to pursue the retardation of Iran’s industry. Called Islam and the West, headquartered in Geneva, this agent pushed for more social and economic retardation: “We have to return to a more spiritual conception of life.”

Khomeini was based at the religious city of Qom, where, according to Radio Free Iran, as reported by Dr. Coleman, a former British Intelligence agent [essential read is Dr. Coleman’s book The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations], he received a “monthly stipend from the British” and was “in constant contact with his masters, the British.” Khomeini was forced to exile in France, where mysteriously he lived in plush surroundings. Per Coleman: “Once Khomeini was installed at the Chateau Neauphle, he began to receive a constant stream of visitors, many of them from the BBC, the CIA and British intelligence.”

The BBC then became the Ayatollah’s main promoter. Dr. Coleman writes:

It was the BBC, which prepared and distributed to the mullahs in Iran all of the cassette tapes of Khomeini’s speeches, which inflamed the peasants. Then, the BBC began to beam accounts of torture by the Shah’s SAVAK to all corners of the world. In September and October 1978, the BBC began to beam Khomeini’s revolutionary ravings directly to Iran in Farsi.

Soon, a large segment of the Iranian population, most of them young students, became opposed to the Shah and were convinced that a return to “pure Shiah Islam,” under the Ayatollah Khomeini’s leadership, was the only way to save their country. The Carter Administration, manipulated by Zbigniew Brzezinski, then collaborated with the British to topple the Shah and install Khomeini.

Much of the advisory group and ruling clique around Khomeini were trained in Tavistock-affiliated sociology-anthropology nests, like France’s Bani-Sadr (where Pol Pot was prepared to wreck Cambodia), or in sanctuaries within Iran for radical-anthropology cult controllers, or in U.S.-based institutions promoting an “Aquarian” rebellion against industrial society, such as the Stanford-Berkeley complex in California. [See: “The Tavistock Method of Brainwashing and Social Psychiatry”]