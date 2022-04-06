Germany Becoming Venezuela? Cooking Oil Disappearing from Shelves, Fries Removed from Menus

By Mike Landry | 1 April 2022

THE WESTERN JOURNAL — Parts of the world continue to learn just how important Ukrainian exports are.

Germans are snatching up products like sunflower oil and flour, according to I Am Expat. That’s because Ukraine is one of the world’s top producers of sunflowers, and with the war in Ukraine on, those exports have stopped.

The country is a major world supplier of all kinds of agricultural products. Its soil and climate have been compared to those of Kansas, Minnesota and North Dakota, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

It provides $7.6 billion in products to the 27 nations of the European Union every year. Its primary exports include corn, sunflower seeds, wheat, soybeans and barley.

Most of Ukraine’s productive land is in the east, more susceptible to Russian attack. And the needs of the country’s own population may cause farmers to forego export products and concentrate on feeding Ukrainians. […]