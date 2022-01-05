Serial Killer Who Targeted Women Now Being Housed in Women’s Prison Because he is ‘Transgender’

By Cassandra Fairbanks | 2 January 2022

GATEWAY PUNDIT — A male serial killer who targeted women, claiming to have killed nine, is now housed in a women’s prison after being transgender.

“Donna Perry,” born Douglas, has been transferred to the Washington Correctional Center for Women under new laws that allow gender self-identification.

Perry was convicted in 2017 of first degree murder for the violent slayings of prostitutes Yolanda Sapp, 26, Nicki Lowe, 34, and Kathleen Brisbois, 38 in 1990. Though he was only prosecuted for three killings, he claims that there were nine.

The defense in Perry’s case actually had the audacity to claim that it was “Douglas Perry,” his former identity, who may have killed the women — not “Donna Perry,” his new identity.

The prosecution argued that it was likely Perry had fled to Thailand and underwent gender reassignment surgery in order to avoid suspicion for the murders.

Perry was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole. […]