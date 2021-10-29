Robert Mueller: Crime Syndicate Operative Extraordinaire

When you consider Robert Mueller’s background as a cover-up agent, it’s quite astonishing that any serious person would think that real truth will emerge with him as “special counsel” overseeing the investigations into the dismissal of James Comey and Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. The only real question is who will he frame or throw under the bus, and how many billable hours will be awarded to cronies.
As a reminder, Mueller was director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013, making him the longest-serving head of the bureau since J. Edgar Hoover. He officially became the FBI director on Sept. 4 of 2001, just one week before the 9/11 attack on the World Trade Center.
Speaking of Mueller in his new role as special counsel, Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) said, “Former director Mueller is exactly the right kind of individual for this job. I now have significantly greater confidence that the investigation will follow the facts wherever they lead.”
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) stated, “Bob was a fine U.S. attorney, a great FBI director, and there’s no better person who could be asked to perform this function.”
Winter Watch submits that this is a mechanism to engage in a game of MAD (mutual assured destruction) with the Russians. Russian intelligence has a pretty good handle on where the skeletons and 24/7 lies are buried in the Crime Syndicate-ridden American system both since and before 9/11. What keeps MAD in place is that Russian skeletons are also known, as there is Crime Syndicate influence in that country as well. Therefore, this election-meddling backstory is run as interference and glue to keep Russia in check and within the MAD chess game. It’s also used as cover and a faux dialectic distraction and drama narrative for the Crime Syndicate apparatus.
Winter Watch holds that Mueller’s role in the takedown of Trump operation will be secondary at most. He functions more as a “whowoudaknod” bungler, cover up and misdirection agent than a king-maker or king-remover. He also sat on his hands as the election process in the US was totally ruined and corrupted. And post- George Floyd looting and rioting, what is that to Robert Mueller.
Curiously (and revealingly) before becoming FBI director, Mueller specialized in corruption, white collar crime, financial fraud, terrorism as well as narcotics conspiracies and international money laundering. In other words he was on the front row of law enforcement interaction with the Crime Syndicate.
One would think Mueller would have considerable institutional knowledge about who the real bad guys are. His major busts, however, seem to be those of convenience for Imperium Americana, such as Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, who got out of line and too greedy in the drug trafficking biz. He was instrumental in the PanAm Flight 103 (Lockerbie bombing) case, which framed Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi. His FBI was involved in nearly every false flag and staged deception during his tenue.
Mueller was also the senior Justice Department official who ran the criminal division from 1990-1993, when the BCCI scandal was being investigated. Conceived in Karachi and financed in Abu Dhabi, the conspiracy reached into the world’s Western capitals and perhaps the U.N. under the protection of high-paid lobbyists and spooks. The BCCI scandal involved the laundering of drug money, the illicit financing of terrorism and of arms to Iraq, the easy purchase of respectability and the corruption of the world banking system. Mueller mostly slept through it all.
Earlier in his career as U.S. attorney, he abetted the star chamber cover ups in Waco, Ruby Ridge and the Oklahoma City bombing by changing rules of evidence so that the FBI did not have to share as much with defense counsel in those cases.
Coleen Rowley was a former FBI special agent and division counsel turned whistle blower in 2002. Though Mueller is widely described as being of impeccable character by the usual suspects, Rowley said: “The truth is that Robert Mueller (and James Comey as deputy attorney general) presided over a 9/11 cover up.” [See New York Times op-ed on day of Comey’s confirmation hearing.] – good link. She observed, “When you had the lead up to the Iraq War … Mueller and, of course, the CIA and all the other directors, saluted smartly and went along with what Bush wanted, which was to gin up the intelligence to make a pretext for the Iraq War.”
Rowley also noted that Mueller and his sidekick Comey presided over “the ‘post 9-11 round-up’ of innocent Muslim immigrants, the anthrax investigation fiasco. He helped implement a form of martial law. This was made possible via secret OLC [Office of Legal Counsel] memos written by John Yoo — predicated upon Yoo’s theories of absolute ‘war presidency’ powers that the Bush administration was making Attorney General John Ashcroft sign off on.”
Mueller’s pedigree in the Kakistocracy Crime Syndicate goes deep. In 1969 he was aide-de-camp for the US Military Assistance Command, (MACV) Vietnam. MACV- civilian pacification program called Civil Operations and Revolutionary Development Support (CORDS). This is also known as the Phoenix Program.
Robert Mueller’s CIA Boss in Vietnam, Director Bill Colby, told a Congressional subcommittee CORDS engaged in kidnapping, torture, and murder. Colby told Congress the program killed 20,587 people.
CIA/KKK Asset Earle Cabell (Bob Mueller’s Grand Uncle-in-Law- Ann Cabell) mayor of Dallas oversaw arrangements for JFK’s trip and motorcade- took him through Dealey Plaza, a route that violated almost all standard rules for presidential safety
Mueller and Comey are masters of the “just a coincidence” and incompetence school of explaining events. Yes, it was because of errors and incompetence. Nothing to see here, move along. Then, as with all Syndicate hacks who fall down on the job or affect oppressive outcomes for the citizenry, these bad actors are promoted.
Only for a limited cadre of lawyers inside with the political mafia … There are something like 1.25 million lawyers in the USA, and a lot of them can’t even get legal jobs … there aren’t enough assets to steal, to enrich a million plus lawyers, 1 out of every 300 US citizens … tho lots of them got law degrees thinking it would be a gravy train
Below the corrupt mafia lawyer level, a lot of lawyers do make mid-to upper-mid incomes from the various legal rackets, divorce, insurance scams, bogus lawsuits etc … the oligarchs allow this, as part of the general mauling and rape of the US citizenry
Blacks and Mexicans are especially subjects of illegal jailing (which encourages crime, because minorities face arrest regardless of innocence), whilst whites are more often financially destroyed
The financial destruction of white males deprives them of resources to resist the oligarchy, makes them un-desirable marital partners and serves the general oligarch goal of destroying the culture
But the mass of lawyers are fighting for scraps at the mafia buffet table … and learn early they are disbarred if they try to ‘fight the system’
An interesting window into the US lawyer corruption culture, is in the strange case of murdered Jewish lawyer and radio host Alan Berg (1934-84), who on the radio had begun exposing the mafia nature of the US court system and his own past guilt in helping mafias to corrupt judges when he worked as a Chicago lawyer. Berg spoke of how the psychopathic corruption of the US legal system had driven him to alcoholism and emotional destruction, before he got straight, moved to Colorado, and became a super-popular but abrasive radio personality.
The case is historically significant because one of the people jailed & possibly railroaded for helping kill Berg, was the US white nationalist David Lane (1938-2007), the author of the famous 14 words, “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children,” … hilariously echoed on 15 February 2018 by the US Department of Homeland Security with its 14-word official statement title, “We Must Secure The Border And Build The Wall To Make America Safe Again.”
Exposing the role of top Chicago mobsters in corrupting judges on popular radio, Alan Berg was killed in a classic mafia-style hit after talking about this. But Berg’s killing was quickly blamed by the feds on white nationalists whom Berg had also been attacking on the air, tho to Berg’s credit he invited opponents to be interviewed and to call in and counter him.
The evidence was so weak against the militia types, the local Denver prosecutor refused to bring criminal charges against the white nationalists for Berg’s killing. The feds however brought criminal RICO ‘conspiracy’ charges with some dodgy witnesses, and convicted David Lane and others, some of whom are still in prison.
After a while the cabal’s moves can be proven, one in the positive (motives) and secondarily in the negative by the way the cover up and judicial railroading is conducted and the involvement by the usual suspects playing the parts of good lawyers, cops and judges.
Interestingly, in his several federal trials on ‘conspiracy’ etc charges, David Lane was convicted in the early ones where he had the corrupt gov-appt Star Chamber ‘defence lawyers’, always claiming the witnesses were dead, evidence for Lane couldn’t be found etc … and then when Lane spurned them and defended himself, speaking to a jury directly, he won, with the jurors suspecting the gov case was bullshite
Lane recommends that if the feds indict you, reject the assigned gov lawyers and just defend yourself, your chances are as good or better, and you might get to see evidence your fake lawyer would hide from you
Here is David Lane on the fake nature of Star Chamber US federal court proceedings, from his free online book and writings:
The big dirt on Russia is Chechnya, and the 1990s killing of something like 100,000 Muslims to force the gas-and-oil rich Muslim regions in Russia, from seceding in the same way that Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus and all those other former Soviet Union provinces seceded.
It has been regularly charged by Russian dissidents and others, that with Vladimir Putin’s complicity, the Gazprom-tied Russian political oligarchy, ran ‘false-flag’ terrorism blamed on Muslims, in order to justify the Russian anti-secession war.
Some argue that it was actually Russia’s anti-Muslim ‘false flags’ that were the model for USA’s 9-11 … and that ever since, Russia and the US have agreed to joint silence.
These critics point out, that it was quite self-destructive for Muslims at that time to run a bunch of ‘terror attacks’, when they had an even better case for being independent of Russia than some of the other ex-Soviet nationalities.
From the Russian point of view in the 1990s, this was likely a matter of pure national survival … without the oil and gas revenues from Chechnya and Dagestan, Moscow would have had so little money, they could likely not have resisted being totally destroyed.
And behind all this, we have the exposé of the brilliant British economist Antony Sutton, who have a century ago exposed that the entire ‘Cold War’ was a fraud, the USA was transferring tech to the old Soviet Union in the 1950s 1960s etc, in order to have ‘The Best Enemy that Money Can Buy’ … Israel of course being a major hub for the tech transfer to Moscow. KGB boy Putin arguably inherited this old tradition, spook-to-spook East-West collusion with Israel at the centre.
Yes, Robert Mueller has a long history of coverups and is nothing but a deep state swamp rat.
Here’s some more on Mueller: https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-03/exposed-naked-truth-about-robert-mueller
Interesting that Mueller has a family connection to Earle Cabell–makes me wonder whether we are dealing with multi generations of certain families. I think Kay Griggs, in her long interview, spoke a lot about Charles Cabell (long but worth a listen, gives you a sense of how things are controlled behind the scenes in the military)
Also, on the coverup of Lockerbie and the blaming/framing of Libya with false evidence, William Barr was also involved:
https://gosint.wordpress.com/2018/12/07/russiagate-william-barr-to-be-next-us-attorney-general/
