Hellfire Club Postmasters General Operated as Spies, Snooping on the Public

Leaked documents shows that the U.S. Postal Service has been illegally spying on American users’ social media posts with a surveillance effort – the Internet Covert Operations Program – to track “inflammatory” social media posts and reporting right-wing ‘wrongthink’ to the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

In 1657, the “Postage of England, Scotland and Ireland Settled Act” created a postal system for the British Isles that included the position of Postmaster General. The act also reasserted the postal monopoly for letter delivery and for post horses. During the 18th century, there were two U.K. Postmasters General to divide the patronage between the Whigs and Tories.

Postmaster Generals in this era were in a position to spy on the public and to gain commercial advantages for benefit of their cronies. Thus, it was no coinkydink or surprise that such a position would fall into the hands of unscrupulous characters. Indeed, leaders of England’s Hellfire depravity club infiltrated the Postmaster General position. [See “The Hellfire Club: Precursor of the Degenerate Luciferian Control Network“]

One can only imagine how such a vantage point could be leveraged to infest more like-minded reprobates into positions of power. This may go along ways toward explaining how Great Britain’s pedo-freemasons infested power structures and the system of compromise that dominates the western world. [See “Freemasons, Pedophilia and the Case Of Keith Harding“]

Among Hellfire Club operatives was Willis Hill, a particularly corrupt individual who was Postmaster General from 1766-1768. He was succeeded by John Montague, the Earl of Sandwich, from 1768- 1771. Sandwich’s incompetence and corruption inspired the suggestion that his epitaph should read, “Seldom has any man held so many offices and accomplished so little.” The notorious Hellfire Club rake Francis Dashwood held the post from 1766-1782.

All of these men were active Freemasons, too, and their ability to open and hold the public’s private mail served that institution well. Ben Franklin was one of two Deputy Postmasters of North America from 1753-1774. He was also involved in Hellfire orgies and was a friend of Dashwood and Montague.

The rake Franklin was dismissed from his post in January 1774 for “pernicious activity” related to the Hutchinson letters affair. In December 1772, Franklin had intercepted a number of letters that had been written to the British government by Thomas Hutchinson, the governor of Massachusetts. The letters urged the British to send more troops to suppress American rebels, and Franklin felt that his fellow revolutionaries should be aware of the letters’ content. He circulated them secretly under the condition that they not be made public.

Despite Franklin’s wishes, John Adams published the letters in the Boston Gazette in June 1773. Bostonians were furious, and Hutchinson was forced to flee the country. The British government desperately sought out those had leaked the letters. When three innocent men were accused in December 1773, Franklin stepped forward and admitted his part in the affair.

Historian Henry Adams had this to say about Postmaster General Gideon Granger: “The most active politician was Gideon Granger, the Postmaster General, whose ‘intimacy with some of those in the secret,’ as Jefferson afterward testified, gave him ‘opportunities of searching into their proceedings.’ Every day during this period, Granger made a confidential report to the president.”

Granger was Postmaster General from 1801 to 1814. He remained Postmaster General but went into skulking opposition to President James Madison. There is strong evidence that he conspired with George Clinton to replace the president in 1812; but until 1814, Madison still deferred to Jefferson’s expressed confidence in Granger.

In that year, the postmaster went into outright revolt, appointing Madison’s political enemies to lucrative postmasterships. Madison threatened to fire him. Granger turned to blackmail. First, he attempted to terrify Madison himself with disclosures about his wife. When Dolley Madison was a widow under reduced circumstances, Aaron Burr may have been not only a friend but, as Granger let it be known, had been much more than friends, and he had letters to prove it.”

Eventually, Madison dismissed Granger; however, for 13 years the U.S. Postal Service was presided over by a blackmailer, a letter opener and a government spy.

The position throughout U.S. history has been dominated by Freemasons. How convenient.