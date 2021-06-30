Tour de France to Sue Fan Who Caused Horrific Crash During Selfie

By Tyler Durden | 28 June 2021

ZERO HEDGE — An oblivious and careless fan set off a horrific mass crash just as the famed annual multi-stage Tour de France was getting underway on Saturday. The fan was seen essentially posing for a selfie — trying to get on TV — in front of the pack of riders as they were coming up fast and tightly grouped.

While holding a handwritten sign that said “Allez Opi+Omi” (a hello message to her Grandpa and Grandma, apparently) the spectator stayed in front of the peloton up to the very moment a rider with no way to avoid the obstruction collided with the person, causing a chain reaction of crashes.

FRANCE – Moron trying to get a selfie causes Tour de France fiasco. pic.twitter.com/t1OnrHEF1O — ShatteredWorldMedia 🌐 (@MediaShattered) June 26, 2021

Dozens of riders went down in a pile-up so large it blocked the road for the rest of the pack, which sent at least one athlete to the hospital. […]