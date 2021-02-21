Expect to get COVID-19 shots for years to come, Johnson & Johnson CEO says

By Mike Murphy | 9 February 2021

MARKET WATCH — Expect to get annual coronavirus shots for years to come, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said Tuesday.

“I think most people feel that this will be something where, for the next several years, we’ll be getting a COVID-19 shot, just like we would a flu shot.”— JNJ CEO Alex Gorsky

In an interview with CNBC, Gorsky said mutations of the coronavirus will necessitate regular changes to vaccines.

“Now exactly what that shot’s going to be comprised of, I don’t think we know today,” he told CNBC’s Meg Tirrell. “But I think we can all imagine a future where we’re living with this, but where we can keep the science at pace with the virus so that we can keep on living our lives.” […]