Winter Watch’s Guide to the Faux Election

Major clues will arrive early Tuesday evening on election night. Two states stand front and center, North Carolina and Florida which close voting at 7:30 PM EST. Both states will immediately report the already counted mail-in and early ballot box tally at that hour. Without winning those states, a Trump win is highly unlikely.

Nationally to date, voters have cast 68.2% of the total votes counted in the 2016 general election. In 2016 40% of the vote was cast early.

However there is fog surrounding mail ballots that have yet to be returned. As of Sunday, there are 31,958,869 outstanding mail ballots that have not been entered as returned by election officials.

There are many unknowns and potential for dispute with the outstanding mail ballots:

Some mail ballots are in transit.

Some states continue to accept mail ballots if postmarked by Election Day.

Some are at election offices but have not been entered into their databases.

It is unclear how election officials manage data for voters who requested a mail ballot, but decided to cast an in-person vote.

Still they have voted early by mail or at voting centers at an astonishing 95% in North Carolina and 90.8% in Florida. 76.4% of Florida’s mail in vote is cast early as of Sunday, compared to 40% in 2016. So these are high turnouts of mostly Democrat voters, which to my eye signals voting skulduggery and illegals- as reported by Project Veritas.

Of the requested but not yet received ballots the solid majority are Democrats. Getting these counted through a ground game or ballot harvesting will be the key to a Biden win, which is also the basis for disputes and challenges sure to come.

The optics of the early return will point to a blue wave Democrat victory in Florida because of the demographic of mail in ballots and the fact they will be reported right away.

However as the evening goes on the in-person Florida voting is gradually reported. The big Biden lead will be closed, which will be World Wide Wrestling optics for all who care about the outcome. The talking heads on the networks might use Biden’s early lead to promote a bandwagon effect. Then when it switches to Election Week, the bubbles of the crybabies will burst. Then come the protests and color revolution set ups.

The national pollsters are calling Florida as close, also indicating the prospects for post-election chaos and disputes.

North Carolina reports early vote right away. Here it points to a very close outcome which is supported by the polls. But it doesn’t look like the Democrat early vote ground game was as strong in North Carolina as it was in Florida. Also North Carolina had a very high in person vote. Therefore, the 7:30 report may reflect the actual outcome in this state, and give a real clue on the national election if one candidate has a lead. More likely is that North Carolina will be too close to call until all ballots are counted.

Pennsylvania will be reporting votes for days as votes are counted on Election Day, the same as battleground states Michigan and Wisconsin. So 8:00 PM the voting close won’t tell much. The Democrats have mounted a very successful early mail ballot campaign.

But there also a large number of ballots requested that have not been returned. This opens the way to all manner of dispute and shit storms.

Pollster mucky muck Nate Silver has a caveat after weeks of confidently proclaiming a Biden win: Pennsylvania. Nationally Silver gives Trump a 10% chance of winning compared to 27% in 2016.

“Pennsylvania has not bumped up to a 7- or 8-point Biden lead like we see in Michigan and Wisconsin. It’s 5 points,” Silver told ABC‘s “This Week” (sporting a new ‘battle beard’) adding that if Trump were to win, “it would come down to Pennsylvania.”

Silver then sets the expectation for an unfair vote, saying “Among the votes that were sent in by mail, there are some provisions about a naked ballot, a security envelope. That could make things more complicated. You could have the courts involved.

Meanwhile, Trump drew massive crowds across Pennsylvania, including Butler County where tens of thousands of supporters turned out in what the Epoch Times described as “a scene more reminiscent of a rock concert than a political event.”

On the subject of polls there is ample evidence that Trump voters are less likely to reveal their intent given the doxing and intimidation by leftist and struggle session Marxists in the land. We can assume that the polls in Pennsylvania are closer than a 4-5% Biden lead.

Weather conditions nationwide are pleasant favoring a Republican polling booth turn out.

Texas is another state that some think may be leaning to Biden because of extremely high early voter turnout- 108% compared to 2016. However when the details are examined it turns out Texas had a huge in person polling booth early turnout of 8,745,565 that would favor Republicans. There were only 973,083 mail in ballots. The polls are tight. Trump needs this state win.