[Minor] Kyle Rittenhouse moved to Kenosha County to face homicide charges [as adult] after judge denies defense’s request for him to be released in Illinois

By Bruce Vielmetti | 30 October 2020

MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL — An Illinois judge on Friday denied Kyle Rittenhouse’s request for release and ordered him extradited to Wisconsin, where he faces homicide charges in Kenosha County.

He was transported to Kenosha County Jail on Friday afternoon, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

During a hearing Friday morning, Rittenhouse’s attorney argued that what he called a technical error in Wisconsin’s extradition request means Rittenhouse should be released from custody where he’d been held since fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during unrest in Kenosha in August.

In a written order issued around 3:20 p.m., Lake County Circuit Judge Paul Novak agreed with prosecutors that the paperwork was entirely in order, and would be sufficient even if the defense’s claim about how the Kenosha complaint was signed were accepted as true. […]