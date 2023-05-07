Hollywood stars including Charlize Theron, Melissa McCarthy join LGBTQ groups for pro-drag telethon

Fox News | May 6, 2023

The show will be put on to raise money for LGBTQ groups to fight back against the ‘demonization’ of drag in America.

A large collection of Hollywood stars including Charlize Theron , Melissa McCarthy, and Sarah Silverman have been slated to appear in an upcoming telethon to support LGBTQ groups facing what they see as society’s “demonization of drag culture.”

The live telethon, titled “Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” is a joint Hollywood and LGBTQ event featuring celebrity appearances and performances from drag queens, with the goal of raising money for several major LGBTQ groups.

Among the groups looking to benefit are Black Queer Town Hall, GLAAD, Trixie Cosmetics, OUTtv and SERV Vodka.

These gay advocacy groups have partnered with Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) to incorporate Hollywood talent into the event. Additionally, the long list of stars that will make appearance event include Idina Menzel, Jesse Eisenberg , Elizabeth Banks and many others.

