(Grifter Alert) BLM teeters on the brink of insolvency after an $8.5 million loss in 2022

American Insight | May 24, 2023

Financial disclosures reveal that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), the global parent for all BLM, ran an $8.5 million deficit while they continued to give out seven-figure salaries and contracts to relatives of the founder Patrisse Cullors.

According to the organization’s 2022 tax returns, one of those family members was Paul Cullors, Patrisse’s brother, who was paid a $126,000 salary as the head of security. The bodyguard with no previous experience made a total of $1.6M between him and his two security companies.

