The Prescience of George Orwell — ‘1984’ is Here

If you read George Orwell’s fictional novel “1984” when you were young, now is an opportune time for a second look. It’s the language of “1984” that’s of particular use. The book is perhaps most applicable for its exploration of the relationship between nuanced language and thought, and the way dishonest, inaccurate language leads to a breakdown of identity and capacity for independent reasoning. Curiously, Orwell was originally planning on titling the book “The Last Man in Europe.”
Orwell demonstrated astonishing prescience when he wrote his book about a cartoon and clown world, one we are witnessing today.
By creating nonsensical jargon, called “newspeak,” that’s only understood by the few workers who employ it, the Crime Syndicate kakistocracy limits the potential for communication. When newspeak becomes the only language spoken, the kakistocracy’s control over the population becomes total and absolute
Newspeak contains no negative terms. For example, the only way to express the meaning of “bad” is through the word “ungood.” Something extremely bad is called “doubleplus ungood.” Newspeak is engineered to remove even the possibility of rebellious thoughts — the words by which such thoughts might be articulated have been eliminated from the language.
“Hate speech” accusations are an extension of shutting off critical commentary against the Crime Syndicate’s covert and overt agendas.
“Goodthinkful” is a newspeak word meaning “naturally orthodox, incapable of thinking a bad thought.”
Ultimately ignoring the negative and bad is an extension of New Age solipsist deception and is fundamentally immoral behavior.
“Doublethink” is the ability to hold two completely contradictory thoughts simultaneously while believing both of them to be true. In Orwell’s book, doublethink was critical to the success of the Kakistocracy as it supported the state-imposed practice of language control, or newspeak.
“Oldspeak” is normal English usage as opposed to technical or propagandist language. This is incredibly common and is used with straw-man fallacious arguments. Occasionally, I refer to a dictionary to see how many words have been willfully altered or created for their purposes. A dictionary is also useful for carefully parsing one’s words.
The particularities of newspeak make it impossible to translate most older English (oldspeak) texts. Thus, holding on to oldspeak is key to holding authoritarian followers and pajama people’s feet to the fire.
“Duckspeak” is a newspeak term that means “to quack like a duck” (literal meaning) or “to speak without thinking.” Duckspeak can be good or “ungood” (bad) depending on who is speaking and whether what they are saying aligns with Big Brother’s ideals.
“Thoughtcrime” is an Orwellian neologism used to describe an illegal thought. A thoughtcrime is the criminal act of holding unspoken beliefs, judgments or doubts that oppose or question Ingsoc.
Quote from the book: “In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”
“Facecrime” is a concept in which one’s facial expressions, known to be a reflection of one’s thoughts, can be a violation of the law, if those expressions are interpreted as subversive or disapproving of the ruling kakistocracy.
“2+2=5” is an obviously false dogma that one may be required to believe.
“Groupthink” is a psychological phenomenon that occurs within a group of people in which the desire for harmony or conformity in the group results in an irrational or dysfunctional decision-making outcome.
“The Thinkpol” uses criminal psychology and omnipresent surveillance (telescreens, microphones, informers) to search for, find, monitor and arrest all citizens of Oceania who could commit a thoughtcrime that would challenge to the status quo authority of the Crime Syndicate and the regime of the kakistocracy (aka Big Brother).
“Resistance” is one of the critical questions of “1984.” Is there any real organized resistance at all? Or is it all a facade? The underground resistance movement, known as the Brotherhood and led by one Emmanuel Goldstein, is mostly cointelpro. Goldstein is merely symbolic fake opposition.
“The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism”: Divide-and-conquer Hegelian dialectic — a subversive book that explains ideologies that are practically identical, and the public’s ignorance of this fact is imperative so that they might continue believing otherwise.
“Ingsocs” is the fictional political Party of the totalitarian government of Oceania. Glibly O’Brien explains to Smith:
We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means, it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power.
Ingsoc represents the solipsist and nihilistic view that the universe and all knowledge, meaning and values exist only in the collective mind of the Party (aka Crime Syndicate). Reality is what the Party says it is.
Solipsism is effectively the mentality and rule by the likes of Israel Keyes, the Columbine killers, Sons of Sam and Ted Bundy. This serial-killer mentality holds that knowledge of anything outside one’s own mind is unsure. The external world cannot be known and might not exist outside the mind. As a metaphysical position, solipsism’s conclusion is that the world and other minds do not really exist. In this extreme position, the solipsist believes himself to be the only true authority.
The Future
Inner Party member O’Brien describes the Party’s vision of the future:
There will be no curiosity, no enjoyment of the process of life. All competing pleasures will be destroyed. But always — do not forget this, Winston — always there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing and constantly growing subtler. Always, at every moment, there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless. If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever.
Other Superstates: Eurasia practices the ideology of neo-Bolshevism (good link) enslavement. Eastasia is a blood ritual death cult with morally abhorrent practices that set no value on human life. In today’s world, this group pushes concepts like global warming caused by humans and Gaia worship.
False-flag operations: Winston’s girlfriend, Julia, is convinced that the perpetual bombing of London is merely a false-flag operation designed to convince the populace that a war is occurring.
Superstate Wars: Fought over the capture and use of slave labor, human trafficking and selling the population drugs. Perpetual war consumes human labor and commodities so that the economy of a superstate cannot support economic equality, with a high standard of life for every citizen. By using up most of the produced goods, the proles are kept poor and uneducated.
Proles are the masses outside of the control network. They have liberal sex lives, rampant degeneracy and constant entertainment undisturbed by the Crime Syndicate, who also profit off of it. Divorce and prostitution are permitted. The proles live in poverty and are kept sedated with alcohol, drugs, pornography and a national lottery. Consumer goods are of low quality and rarely last long. Proles are viewed as marginal economic units and are generally completely disregarded and ignored by the kakistocracy.
An “unperson” is someone who has been vaporized. Vaporization is when a person is secretly murdered and erased from society, the present, the universe and existence.
The Party Youth League is the new generation of citizens. They have no memory of life before Big Brother and have no family ties or emotional sentiment. It’s the model society envisioned by the Crime Syndicate.
“Ownlife” is the principle that a Party member is expected to have no free time. Big Brother wishes for Party members to always be at work or taking part in some kind of communal recreation when they are not eating or sleeping. Solitude is frowned upon.
“Memory holes” are the alteration or disappearance of inconvenient or embarrassing books, documents, photographs, video, transcripts or other records, such as from a website or other archive, particularly as part of an attempt to give the impression that something never happened.
Quote from “1984”: “Every record has been destroyed or falsified…”
The Ministry of Truth (Minitrue) oversees propaganda and memory holing. The main character, Winston Smith, works in the Records Department of the Ministry of Truth as an editor, negating historical records to make the past conform to the ever-changing Party line and deleting references to unpersons (people who have been “vaporised,” i.e. not only killed by the state but denied existence even in history or memory).
Internalizing 1984: Completely buying into the lies. The method of 1984 is imbalancing the neocortex of the brain. This is the brain’s higher level executive control center. Once diminished, people are being made into two types of polarized creatures: dominators and those willing to capitulate to domination – in other words, slave owners and slaves.
For example, Winston’s neighbor Parsons praises his 7-year-old daughter for turning him in to the Party for being a thought-criminal.
Great! That gives me faith in the literary spirit. Now we await Heller’s Catch -22. People will go “Tribal” before they go “full retard” and become Orwell’s rendition.. Orwell wasn’t as omniscient as you attribute. We’ve been in this lexicon for a lot longer than 1984
The lexicon has been around for a awhile, but to my eyes now looks more amplified.
Written in 1948, he just trasposed the 8 and 4. He was describing the Britain he lived in, 1948. Allowing for embellisments of course.
I read 1984 in the early 70’s and re-read it again a few years ago. It is amazing how relevant it is today.
My favorite Orwell quote: “Political language is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. ”
What about E-Prime. This is one method of altering our approach to the language involved. Can we exorcise the Magickal Power of Words here divorcing ourselves from its content.E-Prime focus’s on avoiding the Personal Prononuns within Language. Anti-Aristotlian A= A not B syndrome.
Regarding New Age philosophies video above: In 2009 while perusing the reading material at a vacation home in Newport Beach, I came across a book called “The Secret.” At the time, I had heard several references to it, including that it was a best seller, so I skimmed the material and it’s Dan Brown “Da Vinci Code”-style packaging.
The author’s premise — based on the laws of attraction — is that if you mentally focus on negative things, you will draw negative things into your life through some sort of spiritual osmosis. Therefore, all “negativity” in one’s life must be tuned out. What horse shit. But I could see why people were buying it.
Anxiety can become a chronic condition, if you allow yourself to become consumed by worry and fear. And really, how could any person of average intelligence who has been paying attention not feel anxiety? But “the secret” is not dropping out, tuning out and plugging in (to drugs/pharma) — or however that old ’60s/’70s hippy dippy dope-selling mantra goes.
In my view, the so-called “secret” — which is no secret — is to get plenty of rest, learn to identify/manage one’s thoughts/emotions, set attainable goals, and find productive and positive outlets for mental/physical energy, such as writing and/or exercise. This is easier said than done for a lot of folks though. If you have trouble with this, I highly recommend learning to meditate.
When I went back to college nearly 20 years ago, I became so stressed out, sad and worried, that I had trouble sleeping. Without proper rest, coping mechanisms begin to fail. So I took a guided meditation class at the college that billed itself as a disciplined approach to mental relaxation. It involved learning how to manage one’s thoughts. So I thought what the hell, I’ll try it.
Ultimately, I learned how to let go — but only for a little while. When I returned, I was focused like a laser beam on my targets/goals, including the “negative” ones. After 10 weeks, my sleep had improved, my grades improved, my health improved and even my relationships.
So if anxiety/stress plagues you, I highly recommend guided meditation and suggest combining it with light yoga and/or nature walks/hikes. And if you come across a copy of “The Secret,” take that garbage out of circulation.
+1. Alternatively, fast-track to slow-down:
Mark Passio has best exposed the “new age deception” better than anyone I know.
Doubleplusungood body language:
One thing that makes Orwell’s Big Brother more caricatural is lack of humor. Comedy is one of the handier tools in the armory of today’s power elite.
Been entertaining the thought that the lexicon began in earnest with the founding of the Jesuits by Ignatius of Loyola. It is hard for modern man to realize just how central and important the Church of Rome was in the West 500 years ago. It was the seat of power and influence. Powerful men craved the papacy and we had the rich Avignon papacy followed by the powerful banker papacies of De Medici, Farnese, Borgia etc. Men began to rebel against the extreme power and corruption of the operation. The operation was being shaken when lo and behold along came a convert savior, Ignatius of Loyola, and his grim band of conversios (one who was a Borgia). They swore total allegiance to the Pope, guided the council of Trent, and became the militant arm of the papacy that had slyly begun to dispense with laws that hindered the bankers such as laws against usury. Here is Ignatius’s rule # 13 for Thinking in conformity with the Church “The white you see is black if the hierarchical Church judges so.” Orwellian well before Orwell. Now we see the current Pope in close cooperation with the kakistocracy as they implement the NWO. He speaks of a strange new christianity that defies oldspeak and seeks to uproot it. Could it be that the papacy, the bankers and the chosen ones who intend to rule the world have secretly been in league for a very long time?
Perhaps since the “birth” of Christianity itself?
there are so many ways to discredit this nonsense, but the one I want to use today is that, if Christianity is just another manifestation of ‘the man’, then why have all of the hierarchs who ever actually lived according to Christianity’s teachings, sacrificed and suffered more than anyone else, even unto death? ‘The man’ creates things to his own benefit, so that he can live in the lap of luxury, whereas those who led the Church and practiced her teachings, only received greater difficulties for their troubles. Christianity = ‘the man’ does not compute. And while I’m at it, I might as point out also how strange it is that, if Christianity is, again, just ‘the man’, then from where came the need for it to also develop a theological and philosophical mode of thought that is literally the only completely coherent means to logic, reason, meaning, worth, value, morality, order, numbers etc, and which without, mankind would not have recourse to these things, without seriously contradicting itself? Gee, for a group of Romans who – supposedly – just wanted to develop a means to control the plebs, they sure went a funny way about it.
“if Christianity is just another manifestation of ‘the man’, then why have all of the hierarchs who ever actually lived according to Christianity’s teachings, sacrificed and suffered more than anyone else, even unto death?” I’d say this is exactly how it is a manifestation of ‘the man’ and his control mechanisms: Get the good folk to equate Goodness with Suffering. As an example, my grandmother was considered ‘a saint’ by my family. Why? Not b/c of any great deeds she did, but for the abuse she was willing and able to tolerate by my grandfather. We have a population willing to excuse and turn the other cheek to tyranny and feel that makes them good, to blindly follow orders. I think this comes from Christian teachings by design.
Further to what I wrote above – namely, “there are so many ways to discredit this nonsense….” I can do no better than refer you to Jay Dyer on YouTube or his website http://www.jaysanalysis.com, for an introduction into the depths of traditional Christian thought
To Johnnie Walker Read. This theory would imply that all the martyrs and the early popes, most of whom were martyrs,are all “fake” history. I’ve learned to suspect all modern historical methods at least as much the legends that preceded them. I think the evidence points to a real christianity that existed for several centuries contra mundi, before the worldly powers learned how to get their way with it. To actually read the works of a devout christian such as Augustine of Hippo and conclude that he was a Roman agent or something…..well a modern historian is going to have to produce some pretty convincing evidence, not just conjecture.
Yep, but here’s the thing–an atheist is gonna do what an atheist is gonna do. It’ll literally take an act of God to get an atheist to think otherwise….
Not coincidentally, the surveillance system welcomed into most people’s lives is either ‘Siri’ or ‘Alexa’. Pity Orwell never warned us about Big Sister.
Granted, in this age of inability to distinguish between gender and biological sex, Big Brother should cover it all. But consistency is so passé…
Without a doubt, Orwell is the go to source for understanding the deeper layers of our our totalitarian condition. But I have been wondering whether there is much to be learned by paying attention to the upper, more trivial strata of buzz words, jargon, argot – whatever.
Pay attention to the MSM and you can identify dozens of terms that are deployed to create perspective, direct attention, form GoodSpeak in general. What is going on, for example, when some authority figure or group is said to “tackle” a problem? I recall several years back when that ridiculous puppet of a Pope was breathlessly reported to be preparing himself to “tackle climate change” it was like the second coming itself! – the BBC took to referring to him as the ‘holy father” ever!
Victor Klemperer, who survived in Dresden as an assimilated Jew 1933-1945 (and as an incoming target as well – harrowing story) published a book right after the war called “Language of the Third Reich” – largely without any Orwellian depth – but dealing with just this everyday, “trivial” strata of language. I think we need a “Language of the Fourth Reich”
ABC news (about) June 5: VP Harris “tackles migration issue”
