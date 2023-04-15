News Ticker

Study Finds “No Evidence” Face Masks Protect Vulnerable Against COVID

April 15, 2023

Summit News | April 13, 2023

A report published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that “no evidence could be presented” to prove medical-grade face masks protected vulnerable people from COVID.

The study investigated whether so-called high quality masks such as N95, KN95 and FFP2 coverings helped protect vulnerable people in the community from catching the virus.

“The review did not identify any studies for inclusion, and so could provide no evidence to answer the research question,” the authors concluded. “No studies matching the inclusion criteria were found, so no evidence could be presented.”

Well, there goes the narrative.

